Ernest Hemingway was more than a writer—he was a force of nature. Born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1899, he lived a life so full of adventure that his fiction often feels like an autobiography written at high speed. Before he turned 20, he had already volunteered as an ambulance driver in World War I, been wounded in Italy and fallen in love with a nurse. That brief romance inspired A Farewell to Arms, a novel that continues to break hearts nearly a century later.

Advertisement

Hemingway’s life reads like a myth—he was a big game-hunter in Africa, a deep sea fisherman off Cuba, a war correspondent in Spain and later a daring observer in World War II who somehow found himself on the front lines during the Normandy invasion and the liberation of Paris. He stripped prose down to the bone. While many authors of his era loved long, flowery sentences, Hemingway favoured short, direct lines packed with meaning. He called it the “Iceberg Theory”: only a small part of the story is visible on the surface, while the deeper emotions and truths lie beneath. Example: The iconic six-word story famously attributed to him: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” In six words, a whole universe of grief unfolds. That’s Hemingway’s genius—what’s unsaid often hits the hardest.

But Hemingway wasn’t just about minimalism. He captured the rawness of life—love, death, courage and loss—with an honesty that still feels startling. His characters are often tough on the outside but deeply vulnerable, as men and women struggle to maintain their dignity in a chaotic world. His bullfighting chronicle The Sun Also Rises introduced the world to the “Lost Generation”, expatriates searching for meaning in post-war Europe. His novella The Old Man and the Sea earned him a Pulitzer Prize in 1953, telling the simple but profound tale of an aging fisherman’s battle with a giant marlin. That book alone won him the Nobel Prize in Literature the following year.

Advertisement

Hemingway also lived larger than life. He survived two plane crashes in Africa, walked away with burns and a concussion, and still joked to reporters that he had a lucky streak. He loved cats—his home in Key West is still famous for its six-toed felines, descendants of his beloved pets. He drank famously (sometimes infamously), but he also wrote with a discipline that other writers admired.

Ultimately, Hemingway’s gift was to distill life’s chaos into sentences that felt timeless. He taught us that simplicity can be profound, that silence can be louder than words, and that the courage to face the world—on the page and in life—is itself a kind of art. Hemingway was a man full of contradictions, yet his fame rose to a level matched by very few American writers of the 20th century. His bold, vigorous prose—born from his efforts to capture the raw sensations of war, big game hunting, and bullfighting—actually concealed a refined and sensitive artistic vision. Tragically, his life ended in 1961 when he died by suicide at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.