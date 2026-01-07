Testing freedom of expression

On January 7, 2015, two gunmen stormed French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices, killing 12 persons, including eight journalists and cartoonists. The attackers, brothers Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, targeted the satirical magazine for publishing cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad — a practice the publication had maintained despite years of death threats.

Shouting “We have avenged the Prophet”, they escaped but were killed two days later while a third attacker murdered four more hostages at a supermarket.

Al-Qaeda had explicitly listed the magazine’s editor in a 2013 death list for insulting Islam. The violence, thus, represented ideological extremism’s attempt to silence perceived religious mockery through lethal force.

Over 1.5 million Parisians marched in solidarity, with ‘#JeSuisCharlie’ trending globally as supporters framed the killings as an assault on democratic values. Yet Muslim leaders protested that freedom of expression does not extend to religious ‘mockery’.

When Charlie Hebdo republished Muhammad cartoons, violent protests erupted across West Asia, North Africa and South Asia.

The debate this incident stirred centred on whether freedom of expression is absolute. John Stuart Mill’s utilitarian defence provides the strongest intellectual foundation for protecting Hebdo’s cartoons. Mill argues that silencing any opinion — regardless of offensiveness — causes irreparable societal harm by impeding knowledge and moral progress. In On Liberty, he defends absolute freedom “on all subjects, practical or speculative, scientific, moral or theological”, insisting censorship sacrifices “the entire moral courage of the human mind”.

International human rights law codifies this Millian absolutism. Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights protects freedom of expression “regardless of frontiers” and “in the form of art”. The UN Human Rights Committee declared that “blasphemy laws are incompatible with the Covenant, unless they qualify as incitement”. The European Court of Human Rights similarly protects expression that “offends, shocks or disturbs”, affirming that artistic freedom is “essential for democratic society”. The Venice Commission called for abolishing all blasphemy laws.

Yet critics questioned whether freedom of expression exists isolated from power dynamics. Some argued Hebdo’s repeated depictions of Muslims as ‘threatening’ amplified Islamophobia in France. Now, this points to incitement. Still, the consensus remains robust: international law’s three-part test for legitimate restrictions requires demonstrating necessity, proportionality and legitimate aims. Religious offence alone fails this threshold. The Rabat Plan, endorsed by the UN, recommends repealing blasphemy laws entirely. The Charlie Hebdo tragedy thus vindicated Mill’s prediction: free societies must tolerate offensive speech rather than permit assassination to determine what may be published, affirming freedom of expression as an absolute democratic necessity.