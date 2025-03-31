The first woman doctor

The first Indian woman to secure a degree in Western medicine — Anandi Gopal Joshi — was born on March 31, 1865, in Kalyan, a small town in the Bombay presidency of British India. A trailblazer, she inspired change by breaking barriers, especially at a time when women weren’t given enough freedom to even dream.

Originally named Yamuna, Anandi was born into a conservative Marathi Brahmin family. Luckily, her father was a scholar and a progressive thinker, which influenced Anandi’s education. She was married to Gopalrao Joshi — 20 years her senior — at the age of nine. A rare occurrence in those times, but her husband defied societal norms and encouraged Anandi to pursue education and follow her dreams.

Anandi’s passion for learning led her to study under the guidance of her husband. Her desire to become a doctor and help those in need took birth from a personal tragedy as she lost her son days after childbirth due to lack of medical care. She decided to pursue a career in medicine — a field dominated by men — as she realised that there was a dire need for female doctors in India as women were largely reluctant to be treated by male physicians due to cultural norms.

With her husband’s unwavering support, she moved to the United States to study at the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1883. To support Anandi and her dreams, Gopalrao was even willing to move to the US for work. But his wish couldn’t materialise as he refused to convert to Christianity. Although, he couldn’t accompany Anandi, he wanted her to be independent and pursue her dream — a bold move, considering the cultural barriers Indians, especially women, faced abroad. Naturally, her decision to go abroad alone was criticised by many, but Anandi was determined to achieve her goal.

After graduating with an MD, Dr Anandi Gopal Joshi returned to India in 1886. Her thesis was appreciated by academicians and she also received a congratulatory note from Queen Victoria. Upon her return, in a historic moment, she was appointed as the physician-in-charge of the female ward at the Albert Edward Hospital in Kolhapur. It was a significant breakthrough for women, both in the field of medicine and in general, in India.

Breaking stereotypes, she displayed that women could excel anywhere. But Dr Joshi’s impact extended well beyond her duties as a physician. She was involved in advancing women’s health and education, championing the development of healthcare facilities in the country. She was a passionate advocate for women’s rights and educational and social equality.

Despite her remarkable achievements, Dr Joshi encountered considerable challenges in her professional journey as the healthcare system in the country was at a nascent stage and the idea of a female doctor wasn’t acceptable to many.

Acknowledging her contributions to medicine and women’s empowerment, a commemorative stamp was issued in her honour by the government in 1962. Several television shows and movies have also been made in an attempt to recognise the unsung trailblazer’s contributions to the modern world. Various institutions, awards and healthcare fellowships have also been named after her to ensure that her legacy continues to inspire women across generations.

Dr Joshi’s journey is one of perseverance as well as unwavering and indomitable spirit. Emerging from a patriarchal background, she is a testament to the sheer power of resilience when it comes to the pursuit of one’s dreams. She became the ultimate inspiration to countless women, encouraging them to overcome challenges and work towards their goals.

Even though her health was declining since her time in the US, she remained dedicated to her work. She died of tuberculosis on February 26, 1887, in Pune. The inscription at her headstone at a cemetery in Poughkeepsie, New York, reads: “Anandibai Joshi MD (1865-1887): First Brahmin woman to leave India for an education.”

In her short lifespan, Anandi made her mark. She set the benchmark for women, demonstrating that they could excel in any profession, if given the opportunity.