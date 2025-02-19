The unyielding Maratha warrior

From the flames of rebellion, a legend was forged. In the heart of the Deccan Plateau of the 17th-century India, a young warrior-king rose up to defy the mighty Mughal empire — Shivaji Shahaji Bhonsle, who would come to be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the greatest Maratha ruler to exist.

Born to Shahaji Bhonsle and Jijabai on February 19, 1630, in Pune, Shivaji's formative years were marked by his father's struggles against the formidable Bijapur sultanate and Mughal kingdom. He was immersed in the art of warfare from a tender age. Shahaji's military endeavours and adaptable alliances shaped Shivaji's early life, moulding his military tactics.

At the time he was born, the Deccan Plateau had been under the control of Bijapur, Ahmednagar and Golkonda kingdoms, besides the Mughals. In an effort to gain dominance over the region, Shivaji launched a daring campaign against the Bijapur sultanate in 1645 at the age of 15, culminating in the triumphant capture of Torna Fort in 1646, when he was merely 16 years old. For him, this triumph was more than just a military victory as it was a declaration of independence, a bold statement that he would no longer be bound by the shackles of oppression.

It was in 1659 when the Bijapur government — led by Ali Adil Shah II — having grown suspicious of Shivaji's rising power, decided to act against him. The sultan of Bijapur sent army troops, led by Afzal Khan, to defeat him. However, Shivaji employed a clever tactic to defeat Afzal, inviting him to a meeting under the guise of negotiation. As they met at Pratapgad, Shivaji's men, hidden behind a facade of tents, remained poised for attack. Meanwhile, Shivaji— wearing armour beneath his clothing — pretended to bow in respect to Afzal, only to seize the opportunity to strike. With lightning speed, he pulled out a dagger, known as a wagh nakha or tiger's claw, and fatally stabbed him.

The incident caught the attention of the then Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, who sent troops to capture Shivaji, however, instead of directly attacking him, he invited him to Agra, supposedly to discuss an alliance. However, Shivaji suspected a trap. In 1666, he visited Agra, accompanied by his son, Sambhaji. Instead of being received with honour, they were placed in the third row of nobles. Shivaji complained, which enraged Aurangzeb, who then placed him under house arrest, and later planned to execute him.

However, Shivaji was not one to be caught easily. He pretended to be ill and started sending out baskets of sweets to the poor and the Brahmins. The guards checked the baskets initially, but later relaxed their vigilance. Taking advantage of it, he escaped by hiding in a basket, disguised as a ‘sanyasi’. His escape is one of his most famous feats.

Aurangzeb became increasingly intolerant of Hindus and their practices. He began to systematically persecute Hindus, destroying their temples and imposing harsh taxes.

In 1674, Shivaji's coronation as an independent sovereign marked the establishment of the Maratha empire. The majestic Raigad Fort stood witness to the historic event that etched its mark on the annals of Indian history. Through a series of daring military campaigns, he wrested control of strategic forts and territories from the Mughals and neighbouring kingdoms, further solidifying his empire.

Shivaji's magnificent persona and bravery earned him a revered status among his people. His contemporaries often likened him to Lord Shiva. This comparison was not merely figurative; his life and reign shared many parallels with the mythology surrounding Lord Shiva. Like Shiva, Shivaji was seen as a destroyer of evil forces, fearlessly challenging the oppressive Mughal empire and fighting for the rights of his people.