Home / Time Capsule / The visionary with two birthdays

The visionary with two birthdays

Sir Isaac Newton (December 25, 1642 [January 4, 1643, New Style]-March 20, 1726 [March 31, 1727])

Lokesh
Updated At : 04:31 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: iStock
Most of us are familiar with gravity, often testing it by dropping a ball or another object from our hands. Whenever gravity is discussed, Newton’s famous apple story comes to mind.

But beyond his many remarkable discoveries — including the one involving the apple that changed the world forever — there is one more curious fact associated with him: His birthday.

Have you ever heard people say that their birthday comes twice a year?

Few in history can say this, and among them was this great scientist.

Sir Isaac Newton is remembered — among others — for having two birth dates. According to the Julian calendar, used in England at the time, he was born on December 25, 1642. In today’s Gregorian calendar, this date corresponds to January 4, 1643.

Many records state that Newton was born prematurely and was very weak as a child — it was his determination and curiosity that helped him grow into one of history’s greatest scientists.

He made groundbreaking discoveries in physics, including Newton’s ‘Three Laws of Motion’ and the ‘Law of Universal Gravitation’, which explain how objects move and interact in the universe.

Newton also developed calculus, a branch of mathematics essential for science and engineering.

In addition, he built the first practical reflecting telescope, advancing the study of astronomy. He led a simple, disciplined life, and never married. His body of work is considered among the most influential in history.

It’s interesting how history records the birth of a great mind twice. Newton did not truly take birth two times; the change of calendars created this difference.

His story reminds us that while the way we measure time may evolve, great ideas remain timeless.

