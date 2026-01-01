When Hollywood said ‘enough’

On January 1, 2018, as the world ushered in a New Year, Hollywood made a statement that went beyond red carpets and award speeches. More than 300 women working in film, television and theatre came together to launch the “Time’s Up” campaign, which was aimed at fighting sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

The initiative, announced with a full-page ad in the New York Times, came in the wake of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. Various popular stars, including Natalie Portman and Emma Stone, along with producers like Shonda Rhimes, whose credits include Grey’s Anatomy, lent their voice to the campaign.

Although the #MeToo campaign exposed the long-standing culture of silence and fear in the showbiz, “Time’s Up” sought to extend the campaign and support to the female workforce across industries. In one of its most tangible aspects, the campaign included a $13 million legal defense fund for survivors of workplace harassment in low-paid, vulnerable sectors such as farms and factories.

Black dresses worn by actors at the 2018 Golden Globes soon became a visible symbol of solidarity, turning the glamorous awards night into a political statement. Besides, the list of signatories included women across job roles, including writers, directors, producers, agents and executives, recording a rare moment of unity in an industry known for cut-throat competition.

At its core, “Time’s Up” campaign highlighted the role of power imbalances — shaped by gender, race and class — in determining who could speak up and who would be believed. But instead of limiting itself to cases of sexual harassment, the movement expanded its scope to raise pertinent questions about pay gaps and lack of representation for people working behind the camera and pushed for transparent hiring practices and stronger accountability mechanisms.

However, the campaign also suffered its fair share of setbacks. In 2021, the organisation came under fire for advising then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during sexual harassment allegations, raising questions about conflicts of interest. As several of its high-profile leaders resigned, the critics accused the campaign of protecting power rather than challenging it. Many critics also accused the campaign of symbolism without sustained reform.

Eight years later, the legacy of “Time’s Up” remains complicated, but significant. While the campaign as an organisation saw internal challenges, its impact on public discourse remains undeniable.

Women no longer whisper about facing workplace harassment, but feel empowered to raise their voice. There is also greater awareness about legal remedies in regard to workplace harassment and institutions are under greater pressure to respond to complaints of abuse and harassment and hold those in power accountable for their actions.