25 years of a gallery, and the era it launched

Twenty-five years is a long time in the life of an art gallery. And if it coincides with paradigm changes in the world of Indian art itself, these 25 years assume greater significance.

In 2001, when Sunaina Anand founded Art Alive Gallery in New Delhi, she could not have anticipated that it would go on to become one of the most significant stops for Indian modern and contemporary art in the next quarter century. A few weeks back, when she celebrated this milestone with an exhibition, ‘A Moment in the Monumental’, at Bikaner House in New Delhi, with many of those associated with the gallery since its inception in attendance, the turnout seemed like a gathering of the who’s who of Indian art. That’s because most of the artists that she began working with in 2001 have gone on to become greater than they already were, or stars from the newbies that they were all those years ago.

From Manu and Madhvi Parekh, who Anand counts among one of her earliest guides in the field of art, to Paresh Maity, inarguably one of the most well-known contemporary artists, from KS Radhakrishnan to Shibu Natesan, from Partha Dasgupta to PR Daroz and Chandra Bhattacharjee, most of the 30 artists whose works were on display were present at the celebrations.

These were artists whose exhibitions have been presented by Art Alive since its inception. Artists whose works were being showcased posthumously included SH Raza, S Nandagopal, Yusuf Arakkal and Satish Gujral.

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The artworks on display at the exhibition, which was shown at Bikaner House first and is on view until November 8 at the gallery’s permanent address at Panchsheel Park, was not just a superlative experience in soaking in some of the finest Indian contemporary art.

Curated by Kishore Singh, it brought forth signature works by the artists, presenting a captivating smorgasbord for the uninitiated while offering food for thought to those who understand art beyond the surface.

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For instance, the large Jayasri Burman canvas — ‘Naivedya Nivedan’ (2026) — required ample time to go through. It featured, besides the artist, 36 gods, saints and historical luminaries, whom she had shown being fed ‘naivedya’ by herself; naivedya is the bhog/prasad offered to gods by Hindus.

KS Radhakrishnan’s bronze work, ‘Ascending in to Baul’ (2026), showcased monumentality of another type. It juxtaposed a giant Baul singer with innumerable tiny figures — his signature ‘little people’ — flowing in or out of the ektara (single-stringed instrument), depending on how one looked at it. The way he used little bronze figures to lend heft and grandeur to his sculpture is something that has come to be identified as his signature.

Recalling her foray into the world of art as a gallerist, Anand shared, “I had entered this field because of my passion for art. The most important thing I had to earn at the outset was the trust of the artists. Looking back, I feel fortunate to have learnt under the best and get their guidance and support throughout.”

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Manu Parekh was, in fact, one of the earliest artists Anand had reached out to for guidance; he has since been an integral part of Art Alive’s journey. Parekh’s large acrylic on canvas at the exhibition, ‘Mapping of Evening, Prayer at Kashi’ (2026), eloquently spoke of stateliness in the artist’s oeuvre.

Another highlight of the gallery’s 25-year journey has been its robust publication programme, as it has published some seminal books on Indian art in all these years. It isn’t a surprise then that the eponymous publication, ‘A Moment in the Monumental’, marking this landmark show is a veritable collector’s edition, featuring not just artworks from the exhibition but also vital snapshots of the past 25 years.

In a short film on the gallery shown at the launch of the exhibition, poet and well-known arts administrator Ashok Vajpeyi said that when Art Alive published the book ‘Raza: A Life in Art’ in 2007, it became the first seminal book on the artist, coming in his 85th year. It set in motion a trend that now sees publications being brought out regularly, adding to the increasing documentation of Indian art.

One of the most significant aspects of the exhibition was the fact that it showcased works by artists whose careers benefitted immensely in this period due to a vital change in the dynamics of Indian art itself. The launch of Art Alive coincided with the increasing opening up of the Indian economy post the economic liberalisation of 1991, which saw other galleries also strike roots, leading to the birth of an ecosystem which now nurtures Indian art and artists in an unprecedented manner. It truly was a monumental moment in time that the 25th anniversary exhibition encapsulated.

— The writer is a senior arts journalist, author and curator based in New Delhi