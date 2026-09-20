30 years of a gallery, 35 artists who’ve crossed paths

The first thing one notices about Nature Morte’s new home in Gulmohar Park, Delhi, is the room it gives to an artwork. The gallery occupies over two floors and a rooftop terrace, and its founder Peter Nagy has resisted the urge to fill every surface. Paintings have spaces around them; sculptures throw long shadows; photographs claim their place on white walls.

This new address celebrates 30 years of Nature Morte with a two-part exhibition by 35 artists. The first, ‘The Evolution of the Soothsayer: Chapter 1’, which is on view until October 10, brings together 17 artists, including Abir Karmarkar, Ayesha Singh, Basist Kumar, Bharti Kher, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Pushpamala N, Sagarika Sundaram and Thukral & Tagra. Part Two follows with another group. While some relationships go back decades, others are newer.

Advertisement

Nature Morte’s director Aparajita Jain sees the opening of the new gallery as a chance to reset without losing sight of the relationships that built it. “This marks an exciting moment for Nature Morte as we enter our fourth decade,” she says. “‘The Evolution of the Soothsayer’ felt like a fitting inaugural exhibition, bringing together artists across generations and disciplines whose practices reflect the spirit of experimentation, intellectual curiosity and independent thinking that has long defined Nature Morte.”

Advertisement

For Peter Nagy, also the curator of the exhibition, the move is more personal. “Opening this new space feels like a homecoming for Nature Morte,” he says, referring to the gallery’s earlier years in Neeti Bagh and its later chapter at Dhan Mill. “At this stage, the gallery has reached a point of real maturity. We’ve built relationships with many of our artists over decades, and this new home gives us the opportunity to continue growing those relationships while creating the kind of exhibitions we’ve always envisioned.”

At the show, Dayanita Singh’s ‘Time Capsule’ (2024) brings together 12 photographs of cloth-bound bundles within a dark wooden structure. The bundles are closed to us; whatever they contain remains hidden. Their folds and knots feel almost domestic, but their careful arrangement turns them into an unreadable archive. Singh has long asked what a photograph can become beyond the conventional frame or book, and here memory seems packed away, labelled only by its absence. Her ‘Ladder 507’ (2019), a vertical sequence of black-and-white architectural images, makes corridors and empty interiors feel almost weightless.

Advertisement

A different interior appears in Abir Karmarkar’s ‘West Wind’ (2026), an oil on canvas measuring 72 by 108 inches. A house stands behind a gate, nearly swallowed by vegetation. Trees and a bruised red sky cover its upper half. Nothing dramatic is happening, yet the painting carries the unease of arriving somewhere after everyone has gone inside. Karmarkar’s smaller work, ‘Milan’, shares this interest in facades, windows, railings and entrances observed with intimacy, but without disclosure.

Bharti Kher goes elsewhere. In ‘Weather Painting: Infinity Loop’ (2025), a deep blue field is interrupted by looping red lines and bursts of bright colour that appear, vanish and double back. There is no single resting point for the eye. Nearby, ‘The Geological Agency of Things’ (2024) leaves the wall altogether: wood, stone, chains, a dark sphere and horn-like forms hold together through balance and tension. The parts remain recognisable, but their relationship resists a fixed name, an uncertainty central to Kher’s practice.

Material becomes the subject in Manish Nai’s ‘Untitled’ (2024). Used clothes are crushed into dense blocks and assembled into a field of pinks, yellows, greens, blues and faded prints. From afar, it has the discipline of a grid; up close, shirts, creases and scraps of former lives begin to show. Nai turns discarded fabric, through pressure and repetition, into something closer to architecture. Waste becomes structure.

Sagarika Sundaram’s ‘Interference’ (2025) has the opposite character. Made from hand-dyed felted wool, it refuses the clean rectangular edge expected of a wall work. Colour gathers in thick patches; strands extend beyond the main body; the surface looks grown rather than manufactured. It can suggest textile, skin, landscape or body without becoming any one of them.

This breadth describes Nature Morte’s history. When the gallery established itself in Delhi in the late 1990s, installation, photography, conceptual work and unconventional materials had a smaller place in the commercial art world. What now feels natural inside a contemporary gallery did not always have collectors or a settled vocabulary.

In the new Gulmohar Park rooms, moving from Singh’s sealed bundles to Karmarkar’s deserted house, from Nai’s compressed clothes to Sundaram’s unruly wool, one gets a measure of how much the idea of contemporary Indian art has changed.

— Quadri writes on arts and culture