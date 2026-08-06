A contemporary visual language rooted in tradition

Couturier Harpreet Narula’s first solo show, ‘Inward’, brings together a new body of abstract paintings shaped by three enduring traditions: the painted walls of Rajasthan and Punjab, the structural language of the loom and the patient act of repetition.

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Recognised for his distinguished career in textile and garment design, Narula has developed a painting practice that draws deeply from the visual culture that surrounds him. The frescoes of Shekhawati, the painted havelis and kothis of Punjab, and years of working with pattern and structure come together in paintings that are rooted in memory, material and place.

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‘Inward’ is showing at Art Explore in New Delhi. Built through thousands of deliberate marks, each work unfolds slowly. Pattern becomes rhythm. Rhythm becomes structure. Colour and texture accumulate through sustained acts of making, inviting viewers to spend time with the surface and discover the quiet complexity within.

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The exhibition brings together works from Narula’s ‘Rhythms of Life’ and ‘Polarities of Rhythm’ series. Together they reveal an artist whose language has grown patiently over time, shaped by observation, material and repetition.

Speaking about the exhibition, Harpreet Narula says, “Painting has become a daily practice for me. It gives me happiness and peace of mind. Every mark builds on the one before it. My background in textile design taught me to think through pattern and structure, while the painted walls I grew up around continue to shape the way I see.”

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Curated by Vikram Singh, ‘Inward’ presents an artist whose abstraction grows from vernacular architecture, textile thinking and cultural memory, creating a contemporary visual language that is both deeply personal and unmistakably connected to place.

Painting occupies the centre of Harpreet Narula's creative life today, though design continues alongside it. The relationship between the two practices remains essential. Textile design gave him a deep understanding of pattern, structure and surface. Painting allows those ideas to exist without function, developing into a language of abstraction shaped entirely by the act of looking and making.

When asked why painting has become such an important part of his life, Narula offers a simple answer. “I was always meant to be an artist. It gives me happiness and peace of mind.”

More than a debut exhibition, Inward presents a body of work that has already found its own voice.

On view till August 21