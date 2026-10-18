A hundred voices, one stage

When I moved from Bhopal to Chandigarh, my teacher BV Karanth told me that theatre must be regional, vernacular and local. I was diffident about working in Punjabi theatre. It had been unfairly lumped together with the double-meaning commercial comedies staged in Delhi, which came to be known as ‘Sapru House Theatre’. English theatre sat comfortably at the top of the food chain, and Hindi theatre was the safe runner-up. Why was regional theatre treated as a second-class citizen? Is our cultural map rigged by a silent, snobbish hierarchy of languages?

Colonialism handed the baton to English; Independence passed it on to Hindi. This brings me to a question I have always grappled with: does India have a national theatre? Japan has Noh and Kabuki, China has Peking Opera. Can India aspire to a single national form?

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Suppose we gave that status to Kathakali or Kutiyattam and declared it India’s national theatre. I am sure it would cause a furore. A Punjabi, or someone from Uttar Pradesh, would wonder what had hit them.

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No other country has such a range of acting traditions and forms. Any attempt to gather them under one banner, however well meant, would trade our regional richness for a cold, impersonal uniformity. The idea collapses the moment it meets the reality of our languages.

Indian theatre has always been the sum of its regions, each with its own scripts, performance styles, aesthetics and politics. How, then, do we draw the outline of a “canon” when every artist brings a different vision, dialect and background? Should we weave a dull, monochrome cloth? We celebrate “unity in diversity”, yet the idea of a pan-Indian theatre strikes at its very heart. “National” can only mean something if it holds India’s many languages and cultures within it. We need to stop chasing a phantom national identity. A nation of multitudes cannot be condensed into ideas of singularity.

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So, what is modern Indian theatre, and where did it come from? Did it rise from the debris the colonisers left behind, or did it grow the way flowers grow, drawing in nutrients and shedding what was not needed? The answer lies somewhere in between.

Nineteenth-century European models, with their techniques, stage effects and aesthetics, were absorbed and made local, most visibly by Parsi theatre, which laid much of the groundwork for modern Indian drama. Yet within this largely British structure, it carried Indian concerns: nationalist ideas, social questions and the myths that bound communities together.

Nor can this history be mapped in a straight line. In India, we live in several time zones at once. Ritual performance, oral storytelling, folk theatre and epic spectacle — all sit alongside the modern. Yet we cannot always claim them as a shared inheritance, because language, distance, poor archives and regional prejudices keep us apart, whatever we may say about being one nation with one culture!

Since Independence, theorists have asked whether our theatre is “Indian enough”. I think this is the wrong question. The better questions are these: what exactly is Indian theatre, or regional theatre, or Punjabi theatre? Is there a style, a method or a shared history that deserves the name? And should the classical, the folk and the regional count alongside post-Independence work?

The term “national theatre” carries its own baggage. Who built the idea, and for whose benefit? Is regional theatre the poor younger sibling of a privileged elder? Has “national” quietly come to mean Hindi? If so, do other languages and communities lose their claim to the national stage?

Regional theatre does not need a seat in a national pantheon because it already travels. Texts cross the borders of language, and so do acting methods and rehearsal habits. Anuradha Kapur’s production of ‘Virasat’, based on Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Marathi trilogy ‘Wada’ and performed in Hindi, is a good example. So is Amal Allana’s ‘Begum Barve’, written by Satish Alekar in Marathi, and translated and staged in Hindi. This play is deeply rooted in the Marathi Natya Sangeet tradition, but lent itself impactfully to the Hindi stage. This cross-fertilisation is how our theatre has always grown: one tradition lends, another borrows, and both come away with something new. Like pollen carried from flower to flower, it nurtures rather than diminishes.

There is a danger in the idea that a nation must speak one language and hold one identity. It is seductive because it promises tidiness. But every attempt to build a nation on a single tongue, a single faith or a single story has had to silence someone. History, here and elsewhere, shows where that demand leads: it begins as pride and ends as exclusion.

The same impulse lies behind the search for the “authentic”. We are urged to hunt for a pure Indian form, untouched by anything from outside, as though such a thing ever existed. It is a futile search, and a costly one. Every tradition we admire was shaped by borrowing: a European stage technique made local, a folk form carried into a city auditorium, a play crossing from one language into another. To beat the drum of purity in the arts is to erase the complexity of thought, idea and image. What remains is not the authentic, but the impoverished.

Theatre has largely refused this trap. Our playwrights write in Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi and Manipuri, and their plays are staged, translated and argued over in languages other than their own. Perhaps that is why Indian theatre has held its ground against the pull of slogans. It insists that the nation is a conversation, not a monologue.

When a Ratan Thiyam performs at the Barbican in London, does he represent India or Manipur? When I take a Punjabi play to the Festival d’Avignon, am I there as an Indian director or a Punjabi one? Are Girish Karnad, Mahesh Elkunchwar and Vijay Tendulkar regional writers or national icons?

The truth is that the regional and the national are not rivals. The parts make the whole; neither can exist without the other.

— The writer is an acclaimed theatre director based in Chandigarh