Abhivyakti returns with 217 original works across five art forms

The eighth edition of Abhivyakti City Arts Project will bring together artists working across dance, literature, music, theatre and visual arts in Ahmedabad from November 27 to December 13, 2026. Spread across three venues — Gujarat University, ATIRA and Shreyas Foundation School — the fortnight-long event will feature 217 original performances and installations, alongside exhibitions and workshops.

Organised by UNM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Torrent Group’s Mehta family, Abhivyakti is built around the idea of making art accessible irrespective of social or economic background. The project also seeks to provide artists with the resources and mentorship to develop original ideas into finished productions, offering them a platform to present their work to audiences.

The eighth edition will feature artists from more than 50 cities, bringing together established practitioners and emerging voices. The programming spans a wide range of forms and genres, including Kutiyattam, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Lavani, ballet, blues, rock, pop, metal, mime, improvisational and devised theatre, multimedia and digital art, folklore, theatrical readings, locking and popping, among others. Special programmes for children will also encourage younger audiences to explore different art forms.

The festival’s curtain-raiser on November 26 will feature Chingari, a contemporary world-jazz fusion ensemble led by drummer, composer and music director Ranjit Barot. Blending Indian rhythmic traditions with modern jazz and global grooves, the ensemble will present a live performance ahead of the official opening. The festival will open on November 27 with a performance by Ishani Dave, while actor and theatre personality Rajit Kapur will present a special act on December 7.

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The project has brought together curators and mentors across its five disciplines to guide participating artists through the creative and production process. This year’s mentors include choreographer and National Award winner Kruti Mahesh for dance; writer and educator Mahendrasinh Parmar for literature; National Award-winning music composer Rajat Dholakia for music; playwright, actor and director Saumya Joshi for theatre; and ceramic artist Khanjan Dalal for visual arts.

The curatorial team comprises Gopal Agrawal, dance curator and artistic director of Dance Inc. India, for dance; author and playwright Neha Singh for literature; music composer Tapas Relia for music; playwright and director Gurleen Judge for theatre; and art historian and curator Lina Vincent for visual arts.

The selection process begins with an open call inviting artists to submit original concepts. Applications are assessed by curators with experience in their respective disciplines, who guide artists through the screening process and help them develop their ideas. Selected artists receive further mentorship from established practitioners, along with financial, technical, production and marketing support to prepare their works for presentation. Each work showcased at the festival is a premiere.

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“Abhivyakti was founded on the principle that art should be made accessible to all segments of society without constraints of location, social or economic strata; and the belief that artists need the freedom, resources and encouragement to pursue their ideas, irrespective of genre, stature or geography,” says Sapna Mehta, Chairperson, UNM Foundation. As the project enters its eighth edition, she says, its focus remains on creating conditions for experimentation, creative risk-taking and diverse artistic expression.

Since its inception, Abhivyakti City Arts Project has welcomed over 10 lakh visitors across seven editions. It has supported and mentored more than 2,500 artists and presented over 550 premiere performances. Previous productions include Saumya Joshi’s ‘Oh! Womaniya’, Abhinay Banker’s ‘Haji Kasam Tari Vijali’, QTP’s ‘Standing on the Indus’ and Sooraj Nambiar’s ‘Cilappathikaram’ featuring Kapila Venu. Its visual arts presentations have included Divyom Mehta’s ‘Deleting Lights’, Maulik Oza’s ‘Warp & Weft’ and Sangita Khalsa’s ‘Mere Hisse Ka Aasman’.

Open to all, the festival will have free entry.