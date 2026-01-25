Ai Weiwei’s probing ways

Imagine Claude Monet’s series ‘Water Lilies’ made with Lego. Hokusai’s masterpiece ‘Surfing’, Jackson Pollock’s fantastical work in blue and black, Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, an SH Raza canvas and a Pichwai painting — all constructed with ‘toy bricks’ made from plastic by the global brand. Such disruption and daring define the works of Chinese conceptual artist Ai Weiwei, whose first solo exhibition to India has been organised in Delhi by Nature Morte Gallery (on view till February 22).

Ai, as he is often called, believes art has to have a purpose, and for him it is usually political. His use of materials like ceramics, terracotta, wooden chairs and tables, stone axes, seeds and school bags in various shows may appear simplistic but are stealth: he wants to train our eyes to the catastrophes and calamities of human race, events we may experience but do not process.

At the show, a porcelain pillar with refugee motif speaks of the crisis of migration; a Second World War military stretcher made with jute, affixed with buttons to form ‘F.U.C.K.’, reflects on the enormous changes industrial revolution and consumerism have spurred. In ‘Mona Lisa Smeared in Cream’, again in toy bricks, Ai records the 2023 attempt at the Louvre Museum in Paris to damage the classic by a climate change enthusiast, questioning if destruction of art is the way forward for humanity.

Why does he go for the treasured classics? Ai reimagines many, often placing his personal experiences into the famous masterpieces. In ‘Water Lilies’, he blends his family’s history of dissidence and resistance. A black portal appears like a dark hole in his version of Monet’s flower garden, representing the time he and his exiled father have lived imprisoned and unfree. His father, a poet and member of the Chinese Communist Party, challenged the government.

Ai too has been critical of his government, accusing it of several violations. He charged the government with corruption after the devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake that killed almost 90,000 people and led to the collapse of several school buildings, crushing to death close to 5,000 children. A year later, he showcased 9,000 coloured backpacks on a wall in his installation called ‘Remembering’. The backpacks formed a quote: “All I want is to let the world remember she had been living happily for seven years.” A seven-year-old victim’s mother had written these lines to Ai, he claimed in his blog.

At a landmark show in Tate Modern, London, he spread 100 million handmade porcelain ‘sunflower seeds’ on the floor, demonstrating the fragile existence of millions of Chinese citizens in the midst of unprecedented growth the leadership projects. This installation represented the long-term impact of past events, like the Cultural Revolution. Sunflowers were cultural symbols that signified absolute loyalty to Mao Zedong. Rooted in the past, framing the current crisis of lack of freedom of expression, the seeds symbolised the constant struggle to fight for universal ideals. Besides the sensory experience the seeds offered, the show catapulted Ai towards global fame.

Ai was arrested in 2011 by the Chinese government and kept in a window-less cell. In 2015, he left China and has since lived in various European countries, initiating conversations around freedom and dignity through his art. Besides installations, Ai uses sculpture, films and photography to record human existence in relation to economic, political and social forces.

Critics find that his use of props like bicycles, flowers and trees, pottery and furniture silently lure the visitor into the extraordinary situations linked to problems of borders and conflicts, economic upheavals, government repression and abuse of state power. Art for him appears to be an act of questioning — every revered symbol or historical treasure needs to be interrogated for the culture and structure they represent.

The inclusion of three Indian art pieces built with toy bricks at the show is Ai’s “homage to India”. The two civilisations are very rich and have had their struggles with democratic freedoms. The gallery says the show aims to broaden understanding and artistic exchange. They see the show as an opportunity to learn about art practices from around the world and shared histories.

— The writer is a Delhi-based contributor