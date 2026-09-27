All aboard the train to Busan

India is all set to make a strong mark at the Busan International Film Festival (October 6 to 15) with as many as nine films in various categories. These include debut features and films with queer narratives, making this an especially significant festival season for LGBTQIA+ representation in Indian cinema.

Most of these will premiere in the Window on Asian Cinema section. These include Malayalam film ‘The Soul Whisperer’, written and directed by Leo Thaddeus, a meditative drama about death, faith, memory and the possibility of redemption. Also premiering is ‘Khoriya’, Vishwendra Singh’s Nepali/Hindi debut directorial. The film explores the lives of Nepali migrant workers navigating an urban ecosystem in which they are indispensable to the city’s functioning, yet largely invisible within its social fabric. Produced by Niharika Singh, Faraz Khan and Prayas Deepti, it has Ashim Ahluwalia as executive producer. The project was previously selected for the NFDC Film Bazaar Work-in-Progress Lab.

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Exploring identity, intimacy and the quiet violence of societal prejudice and moral policing is director Sandeep Kumar Paul’s debut ‘About An Intimate Matter’, a Hindi/Bengali feature. Anuparna Roy’s second film, ‘Lovers in the Blue Night’, is set against the chaotic nights of Mumbai. It follows four migrants navigating loneliness, desire, displacement and belonging. While Roy’s debut, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’, won her the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section at Venice last year, this new work recently won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the fest.

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At Busan, she will also be on the jury for The Sonje Award, honouring an outstanding Korean or Asian short film in Wide Angle Competition.

Besides these, Rima Das’ ‘Not A Hero’ will have its Asia premiere at Busan. The Assamese filmmaker also joins New Currents Award as jury. Another Indian film to have its world premiere in the section is Sahil H Shah’s ‘Birds on Ice’. Set in Ladakh, it casts a delicate gaze on the inner world of a girl navigating dreams, losses, parting, and waiting.

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Two films have made it to the Vision: Asia section — Sailesh Rathnakumar’s ‘Selvi’ and Shashank Walia’s Punjabi film ‘Birds in the Dark’. Written, directed and shot by Walia, ‘Birds in the Dark’ follows a disillusioned police agent and a wrongly accused man who find an unlikely connection amid the farmers’ uprising. ‘Selvi’ explores the grueling realities of migrant home-care nurses.

Besides these, Paromita Dhar is representing India at the festival with her film ‘Salt Electric’ in the Wide Angle: Asian Short Film Competition section.

Apoorva Bakshi, producer of ‘About An Intimate Matter’, says she is “incredibly proud” that her first Bengali language production will begin its journey at Busan. “We could not imagine a more meaningful home for its world premiere.”

Film publicist Mauli Singh, who plays the lead in ‘Birds in the Dark’ and is also the co-producer of the film, says film festivals are the lifeline of independent cinema. “They give films made with conviction, often without the machinery or resources of mainstream cinema, a chance to be seen, discussed and discovered beyond their own borders. As an actor and co-producer, I feel proud to see a film we fought to make find a place on such an important platform.”