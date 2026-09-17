Anant Nag: When acting becomes invisible

Some actors perform. Some develop a distinctive style of acting. And then there are those rare actors before whom the very idea of acting seems to disappear. Anant Nag belongs to that rare category. Watching him on screen, one often feels that no one is performing at all; an ordinary moment of life is simply unfolding before us.

That naturalness has been the defining quality of his craft, and perhaps the secret of his extraordinary longevity.

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On September 16, the government of India announced that veteran actor Anant Nag would receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, recognising his contribution to Indian cinema and a career spanning more than five decades. The award will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

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The honour is significant not merely because it recognises an individual actor, but because it acknowledges a distinctive tradition of Indian acting — one in which the performer does not impose himself upon a character, but quietly disappears into it.

Theatre was his first school

Born on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag was drawn to theatre long before cinema became his profession. His formative years in Mumbai brought him into contact with the modern theatre movement and with figures such as Satyadev Dubey, Girish Karnad and Amol Palekar.

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The stage taught him the fundamentals of acting: diction, voice modulation, timing, memory, movement and, above all, the discipline of understanding a character from within.

That training stayed with him.

Speaking recently about his journey, Nag said: “I started acting in the theatre. Thereafter, when I got into films, I developed my own naturalistic style of acting.” He added that this approach was accepted by audiences, producers and the film industry across languages.

For Anant Nag, naturalism was not the absence of technique. It was technique so deeply internalised that it no longer appeared as technique.

From ‘Sankalp’ to ‘Ankur’

Nag made his film debut with the Kannada film ‘Sankalp’ in 1973. Soon came Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’, his Hindi debut and the beginning of a significant association with one of Indian cinema’s most influential filmmakers.

Their collaboration produced six films, including ‘Ankur’, ‘Nishant’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika’, ‘Kondura’ and ‘Kalyug’. Nag has recalled that all six offered him negative or morally complex characters — and audiences nevertheless accepted and applauded him.

That acceptance was important.

Nag did not build his career around the conventional image of the heroic leading man. His characters could be flawed, conflicted, morally ambiguous or even unpleasant. What mattered was whether the character was believable.

In the 1970s, when Indian cinema was witnessing the emergence of the New Wave and parallel cinema, this quality made him an especially compelling presence.

The ordinary man became central to his art. There was something refreshingly unheroic about Anant Nag.

He did not need exaggerated gestures, declamatory dialogue or a carefully constructed star persona to command attention. His strength lay in the small things: a pause, a glance, a change in tone, an almost imperceptible movement of the face. This was particularly important in an era when mainstream Indian cinema was increasingly associated with heightened emotion, action and spectacle.

Nag offered another possibility: that a man could be compelling simply by being human. His performances in ‘Ankur’, ‘Nishant’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika’ and ‘Kondura’ helped establish him as one of the distinctive faces of the New Wave movement. ‘Manthan’, incidentally, completed 50 years in 2026, while ‘Ankur’ marked its golden jubilee in 2024 — an intriguing coincidence as Nag receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

Beyond parallel cinema label

Yet it would be misleading to place Anant Nag exclusively within the parallel cinema tradition. His career expanded well beyond it.

He worked extensively in Kannada cinema, appeared in Hindi and other Indian language films, embraced commercial cinema and demonstrated a flair for comedy as well as drama. He has said that his first 30-35 films were largely art films, but he subsequently accepted commercial projects because they offered better financial opportunities. Importantly, he added that he never regretted the decision and continued to make art films whenever the opportunity arose.

Nag did not regard cinema as a hierarchy in which one kind of film was inherently superior to another. He regarded acting as his responsibility, wherever the opportunity arose.

His philosophy is straightforward. “I have to give my best to every role,” he told a reporter recently. He explained that every film is the result of the work of an author, dialogue writer and director, and that the actor is one part of that larger creative process. There is humility in that statement, but also a very clear professional ethic.

Malgudi Days: Of another India

If parallel cinema established Anant Nag as a serious actor, ‘Malgudi Days’ brought him into the homes of an entire generation.

The series was directed by his younger brother, Shankar Nag, and adapted from the works of RK Narayan. Anant Nag has acknowledged that the series played a major role in establishing his recognition among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Malgudi was a world of ordinary people, small-town rhythms, everyday dilemmas and quiet humour. Anant Nag belonged naturally to that world.

His acting had always possessed an intimacy that made even fictional characters feel like people one might know personally.

An actor who crossed generations

One of the clearest measures of an actor’s longevity is the ability to remain relevant to audiences who were not even born when his most celebrated films were released. Anant Nag has achieved that rare continuity.

In ‘Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu’, he brought considerable emotional depth to the role of an ageing father. In ‘KGF’, he became part of a large-scale popular cinematic universe and reached a new generation of viewers. This was not a return to relevance. It was a continuation of relevance. The years had added something to him rather than taken something away. His face carried experience; his pauses carried memory; his silences had acquired weight. That is a privilege that only time can give an actor.

Kannada cinema & the larger Indian canvas

Although Anant Nag became known across India, Kannada cinema remained at the centre of his creative identity.

His career spans more than five decades and more than 300 films across languages. He has received numerous honours, including Karnataka State Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan in 2025.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award also places him in a significant lineage: he becomes the second Kannada actor, after Dr Rajkumar, to receive the honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating Nag on the award, highlighted his “effortless performances”, versatility and the depth and authenticity he brought to his roles.

— The writer is a film aficionado