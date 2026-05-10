Ankur Hooda’s ‘The Calf Doll’: A rag called happiness

Less is more. Pauses speak a thousand alphabets. The ever-enveloping fog melts into a reality more stark. The grey of winter’s landscape distils into multiple hues of loneliness, alienation, and… humility. Empty frames with weighed-down characters, that peculiar soft winter light, countryside stillness, animals resting in boredom, the quiet shapes of trees… A film that did not start with a fully formed idea, and was almost called off two days before the shoot… a movie where nothing was written, where only intuition — spending time in diverse spaces, allowing things to unfold — ‘created’ something more than what fits the definition of a film.

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Filmmaker Ankur Hooda’s latest, ‘The Calf Doll’ (2026), a critically acclaimed Haryanvi-language docudrama (para-fiction), was recently screened in the international competition at the Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea, after its premiere at CPH:DOX in Denmark earlier this year.

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The 90-minute film centres around a retired teacher in a Haryana village attempting to save his cow from the ‘pressures of urbanisation’. After a stillborn calf, he resorts to an outlawed ritual passed down in his family for generations — creating a doll out of the calf’s cadaver in an attempt to soothe the cow’s grief.

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Hailing from Dayalpur, a small village in the Faridabad district of Haryana, Hooda says what the audiences see on the screen did not arrive as a fully formed idea but began with a simple image — seeing his grandfather sitting on a winter afternoon, quietly watching a neighbour’s cow after having sold his own herd. “There was something deeply unsettling in that moment that carried a question: what is left of you when you are no longer in possession of what has defined your entire life? That image slowly became the seed of the film,” he recalls.

While the theme of the film had been brewing within him for years, the actual impulse to make it came after a rupture. Earlier, he had tried to make a feature film on similar themes. The production crashed right before the beginning of the shoot. The actor playing the protagonist wanted everything to be written and fixed in advance, in the conventional way. However, Hooda felt that if everything is already decided on paper, there would be no discovery left in the process — which, for him, is the primary purpose of making a film.

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“I called off the production two days before the shoot. For months after that, I was shattered and unsure of myself. Then, slowly, I felt the need to return — not with any plan, but with a simple intention to create something again, just to believe once more that I could make a film. It was during this phase that events played out in front of me in my village, and those moments germinated into the seed for this film.”

Considering that he has cast his grandparents along with professional actors, the filmmaker says the interplay between non-professional and professional actors created something quietly magical. “It helped us arrive at the space of para-fiction unknowingly — a suspension between reality and fiction, full of endless possibilities that we could play with and weave into a narrative on the go.”

Stressing that there was no ambition to make a feature at all, and that the film grew almost on its own, he smiles. “My grandparents were not performing as actors. They were simply living through fictionalised fragments of their own real lives. In a certain sense, the film was not something we constructed. It was something that revealed itself to us over time as we spent time in my ancestral spaces.”

While his lived experience has guided the film, it is definitely not about a specific space but holds a universal essence. The director feels lived experience is always rooted in a particular place, but its emotional truth can never be tied to geography. Adding that there is something about honest simplicity that allows people to enter a story without resistance, he opines, “The film may come from a very particular world, but the feelings within it — loss, change, attachment, existentialism — are not bound by geography and can resonate everywhere. In that sense, the simpler it becomes, the more universal it feels.”

Watching ‘The Calf Doll’, what strikes immediately is a certain silence and restraint that runs through its spine — something that rests quietly at the core of Hooda’s practice as a filmmaker, almost unconsciously. Deeply influenced by Mani Kaul’s belief that a filmmaker’s ‘swabhaav’, their inner nature, must shape their art, Hooda says it was only while editing the film that he began to recognise how much of himself had seeped into the film’s language on its own.

“Had I forced it into something loud, fast, or overtly dramatic, it would have felt dishonest — far removed from who I am. The film moves the way I experience the world, or perhaps the way I long to see it: quietly, attentively, and from within, with huge space for imaginative realities,” he states.

An admirer of Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, Hooda did not have any direct visual references for the film, but rather a feeling of spatial atmosphere that had settled in his consciousness through years of engaging with the works of writers and filmmakers such as Munshi Premchand, Anton Chekhov, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Tsai Ming-liang, and Robert Bresson — balancing realism with poetry.

However, he asserts, “Frankly, I do not feel realism and poetry are two different entities. Realism has always resided in the quiet poetry woven into fleeting moments.”

Watching the film for which he poured his own savings and took contributions from family and friends, it is hard to miss the gaze of cinematographer Anish Sarai. Hooda insists that the visual language was not something consciously constructed on set. “Both of us have been naturally inclined towards observing the spaces around us through the medium of photography for many years. On set, there was little to articulate. We were just two comrades observing and constructing images intuitively while responding to the spaces. We didn’t need to plan those images; they emerged naturally, guided by a shared instinct, as if the film was simply revealing what we had already learned to see through our photographic practices.”

On the editing table, Hooda reached a point where the footage no longer surprised him, as he had seen it far too many times. It was then that he turned to sound — almost out of necessity — to rediscover the film.

“Through sound, the images began to open again while editing. Gradually, certain primary principles revealed themselves that seemed right for the film: rhythm and chaos, the expansion of space beyond the frame, echoes that linger on the edge of the real and fantastical, a feeling of sonic intimacy, and even moments of quiet humour. At the time, they were only thoughts, not yet fully formed,” he adds, crediting sound designer Bigyna Dahal.

Lamenting that it has increasingly become difficult for indie films to break into OTT platforms even after a successful festival run, the filmmaker believes that while digital platforms were genuinely interested in such films when they emerged a few years ago, over time, they seem to have fallen into the same patterns as theatres — shaped by similar interests and mindsets.

“For now, our focus remains on continuing the festival journey and reaching global audiences through these curated spaces,” he says.

Planning to develop his next feature film that explores themes of displacement and urban loneliness, he asserts, “I would be following the same process of improvisation and developing narrative while filming without deciding too much in advance.”

— The writer is a freelancer