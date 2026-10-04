Anuradha Kapur’s ‘Virasat’: The inheritance of ordinary lives

There are houses that shelter families, and there are houses that remember them. In Anuradha Kapur’s ‘Virasat’, the wada is both. What begins as the story of the Deshpandes, a feudal Brahmin family of Dharangaon, gradually becomes something more capacious; an anatomy of a social order in dissolution. Mahesh Elkunchwar’s trilogy spanning India’s changing rural landscape is here telescoped into a single three-hour performance commissioned by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

Kapur first staged it with the NSD Repertory Company in 2013; 13 years later, she returns to it with a new cast and a bolder, more assured theatrical architecture.

Advertisement

The achievement of this ‘Virasat’ lies less in narrating a family’s decline than in making decline perceptible as a condition of everyday life. Kapur has described Elkunchwar’s trilogy as an “epic of the everyday”; that is, there are no heroic protagonists, only ordinary lives through which larger histories become legible. This is precisely what Kapur grasps with rare formal acuity. Its drama lies not exclusively in dialogue or event but in the accumulation of gestures, chores, repetitions, absences, and bodily transformations.

Advertisement

At the centre of Deepan Sivaraman’s remarkable scenography lies a constructed water body. Everything seems to emanate from it, circle around it, or eventually return to it. The pond is at once domestic infrastructure, social commons, ecological resource and mnemonic repository. KNMA describes it as a metaphor for stagnation, memory, and the slow decay of the wada; but under Kapur’s direction, it acquires an even more complex agency.

The Deshpande household lives around it, works around it, cleans it, inhabits it and, finally, at the end, begins to brick it over. The gesture is devastatingly ambiguous. Is the water body being buried, or is another generation beginning to construct itself over the ruins of the previous one?

Advertisement

Kapur’s arena configuration intensifies this ambiguity. There is no privileged frontal gaze. The spectator is positioned almost voyeuristically inside the architecture, close enough to register the textures and rhythms of domestic life. Yet proximity does not produce transparency. One spectator may watch an argument while another notices someone making a kolam, reading, sleeping, or performing a domestic chore elsewhere. As Kapur explains, the spatial arrangement deliberately generates different spectatorships: the kitchen, rooms, and corridors reveal varied aspects of the family depending on where one sits. This is not merely an ingenious scenographic device. It is a politics of looking. The family cannot be comprehended from a single point of view because the social world cannot be either.

The wada is structured by hierarchies of access, privacy, gender and authority, and the spectator is made to inhabit those unevenly distributed perspectives.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the representation of women’s labour. Women cook, clean, sweep, serve, wash and wait. Their bodies are repeatedly located within the domestic spaces from which the men depart in pursuit of land, education, money, migration or self-fashioning. The daughter of the family is Prabha, and her thwarted desire for education becomes one of the play’s sharpest articulations of patriarchal confinement; her death is not simply an individual tragedy but the extinguishing of a possible future. The younger bride who enters the household later brings another possibility; she is educated, wishes to continue her studies and inhabits her body with a physical energy that contrasts strikingly with the ageing women around her.

Kapur’s most eloquent commentary on patriarchy is bodily rather than verbal. The women’s ageing is performed through posture and spatial occupation rather than cosmetic transformation. The oldest woman progressively shrinks into herself, unable eventually even to sit upright or lie down comfortably. When she dies, another woman takes over the space her body had occupied. Ageing thus becomes a choreography of diminishing and inherited space.

The female body is literally compressed by the house, while the structures of patriarchy reproduce themselves across generations.

This attention to bodies extends to Kapur’s rejection of theatrical concealment. Clothes are changed in full view; bathing, cooking and cleaning become part of the performance; the labour required to sustain the fictional household is also the labour that sustains the theatrical event. Consequently, the distinction between representation and actuality is destabilised. The audience does not merely watch domestic labour being represented; it watches labour being performed. This emphasis on materiality is crucial to Kapur’s understanding of historical time. Decades pass not principally through exposition but through the changing capacities of bodies and objects.

Parag’s transformation from child to patriarch is registered through an extraordinary sequence of aggressive, synchronised movement, including the manipulation of the sacred thread. The son inherits not merely property but gesture, authority and violence. The inheritance is therefore as ideological as it is material. And yet the production refuses an easy moral division between oppressive elders and enlightened younger generations. Parag himself is a product of circumstance. His attempts to save the family economically lead him into illegal timber cutting and environmentally destructive cash-crop cultivation.

The drying land becomes another register of the family’s exhaustion. The domestic saga opens outward into the ecological and economic history of rural India: the fate of the wada is inseparable from the fate of the landscape that sustains it.

Here, ‘Virasat’ becomes more than a family chronicle. The decline of the Deshpandes registers the erosion of feudal privilege, the pressures of migration and modernisation, the changing aspirations of younger generations and the environmental consequences of economic survival. The Deshpande family thus becomes a remarkably porous historical unit, its walls never quite keeping India outside. Kapur’s direction makes that permeability theatrical.

The title ‘Virasat’, or inheritance, therefore acquires an ironic resonance. What exactly is inherited? Property and jewellery, certainly; caste privilege, patriarchy and resentment too. But inheritance also includes memory, injury, desire and unfinished possibility. The final image offers no neat resolution. As the surviving characters begin to brick over the central water body, the pond that has witnessed the family’s life is gradually transformed. It can be read as an ending, the sealing of a depleted world or as another beginning, another layer added to the material history of the house.

Seen under the moonlit sky of Sunder Nursery in Delhi, the production acquires a poignant relationship with duration. The night surrounds the wada even as it seems to contain decades. Kapur’s great insight is to make time not something the characters talk about, but what the audience watches accumulate in the ageing body, the worn material, the changing rhythms of labour, the drying earth, and the increasingly empty house.

‘Virasat’ ultimately asks an unsettling question: when a world disappears, what exactly disappears with it, and what stubbornly survives? Its answer is neither nostalgic nor condemnatory. The house may crumble, its inhabitants may scatter, and its pond may be buried, but histories sediment. They remain in bodies, gestures, objects, spaces and habits. The true inheritance of the Deshpandes is therefore not the property they fight over, but the invisible structures they carry forward.

In making those structures visible, Anuradha Kapur brilliantly transforms Elkunchwar’s family saga into an archaeology of the everyday and makes the apparently private life of one household resonate as a history of a changing India.

— The writer is Professor, Department of English, JDMC, University of Delhi