 Araj: Hitting the right note : The Tribune India

  • Arts
  • Araj: Hitting the right note

Araj: Hitting the right note

Araj, a band of five talented young musicians on the Hindustani classical scene, is a novel offering

Araj: Hitting the right note

L-R: Pratik Singh, S Akash, Ishaan Ghosh, Mehtab Ali Niyazi and Vanraj Shastri.



Krishnaraj Iyengar

THERE was a time when classical music was confined to the connoisseurs. To relish the complexities of its grammar and the slow unfolding of classical compositions required patience and knowledge. But many musicians of our era are bringing in a freshness that makes classical music universally relatable, especially to younger audiences. Upholding the core principles of Hindustani music, five Mumbai-based Gen Z musicians, as they call themselves, have contemporised classical performance with innovative and often unconventional symphonic renditions. Their concept is called ‘Araj’.

A brainchild of tabla virtuoso Ishaan Ghosh, 23, the band Araj includes vocalist Pratik Singh, sarangi player Vanraj Shastri, flautist S Akash and sitarist Mehtab Ali Niyazi. Each of them is intensively trained. They present their own unique and individualistic styles, giving a distinct colour to each performance.

“Araj literally means prayer. A homage to our great classical traditions,” explains Ishaan, son and disciple of tabla and sitar maestro Pt Nayan Ghosh. Vanraj, Pratik and Ishaan happen to be his students; ‘guru bhai’ or disciples of the same guru. When the five of them got together and jammed informally for the first time a few years ago, they clicked instantly. “We just wanted to play what we felt from within. Retaining our classical core, we incorporated a layer of our own which makes our music distinct and individualistic,” he adds.

While Ishaan’s racy fingers and crisp tonality provide a fine rhythmic backbone to the music, Pratik’s sonorous and versatile voice lends soul to each rendition. Vanraj, known for his sensitive and refined sarangi, harmonises flawlessly with the mellifluous flute and the sitar. “Although we do decide on the basic theme of each rendition, we sprinkle in a lot of spontaneous improvisation. Apart from Hindustani classical, our performances also bear hints of jazz, Middle Eastern, Carnatic and light classical styles,” Ishaan shares.

He says the concept is ‘neo-classical’. “It’s a novel idea wherein Hindustani raga and taala music is presented to diverse audiences with a modern outlook. We have stuck to our classical base. Though we are not a clichéd ‘fusion’ band, the essence lies in our refreshing perspective,” explains Ishaan.

Having released ‘Chakra’, a one-of-its kind album last month, available on Spotify, the harmonious chemistry and musical bonhomie between the band members have received wide recognition among music lovers of all ages, including millennials in India and abroad, considering the very young vibe around the music. The entire album was recorded live. “‘Chakra’ features Araj’s vast musical spectrum. From racy and cerebral pieces to soothing ones, from complex rhythmic tapestries to avant-garde melodic harmonies, listening to ‘Chakra’ is like watching a multi-genre movie,” Ishaan smiles.

Comprising four tracks, it begins with ‘Sargam Crossing’, a skillful interaction of two ragas — Vachaspati, originating in the South, and Patdeepki, with a spirited 4-4 beat. “The track ‘Peace at Eleven’ is centered on an 11-beat rhythmic cycle divided into two halves, 5.5 beats each. It makes you tranquil as it unfolds,” Ishaan says. While ‘Summing Up’ in Raga Basant Mukhari includes the African Djembe by renowned percussionist Shikhar Naad Qureshi, son of the famed Taufiq Qureshi, ‘Thumri Lore’ is a moving and soul-stirring thumri rendition by Pratik Singh.

“For this particular track, I chose an old thumri, ‘Beech Dagar Mag Roke, Dekho Daj Ki Matki Lai, Gaari Dai’, in the sweet Raga Maanjh Khamaj. It has been sung by the elders of my Jaipur Kuwar Shyaam gharana. The rendition is in the absolutely traditional thumri ang,” explains Pratik.

Having swept audiences off their feet at esteemed international venues like the Center for Fine Arts at Bozar in Brussels, De Singel in Antwerp, Belgium, and Muziekgebouw at Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Araj has also made waves back home. At an arts festival in Rishikesh, they performed before nearly 25,000 people. Despite Bollywood and drum ’n’ bass line-ups, this purely acoustic classical band had the audience on their feet, dancing to their grooves!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra posts video singing Amrinder Gill's Punjabi chartbuster 'Dildariyan', fans lap it up

8
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

9
Trending

Japanese man 'doesn't want to live a dog's life', says his desire to ‘imitate a dog is not sexual’

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors

India looks at having over 55% indigenous parts in submarines

India looks at having over 55% indigenous parts in submarines


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

Finance firm employee among three robbed

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Independence Day: Honour for city cop

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist