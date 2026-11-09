Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Arts / Arpita Singh, a painter who found extraordinary meaning in the ordinary, no more

Arpita Singh, a painter who found extraordinary meaning in the ordinary, no more

Her work drew from Indian miniature paintings, folk art, crafts and textiles

article_Author
Sarika Sharma
Updated At : 11:01 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photograph by Rohit Chawla taken from ‘Portrait of an Artist’, (Photographs by Rohit Chawla, text by Kishore Singh), published by KNMA and Mapin Publishing in February 2026.
Advertisement

Arpita Singh, one of India’s most celebrated modern artists, was known for paintings that brought together everyday life, women’s experiences, memories and the larger concerns of the world. She passed away this morning in Delhi.

Born in Kolkata in 1937, she graduated with a diploma in fine arts from Delhi Polytechnic. Over a career spanning nearly six decades, Singh developed a distinctive style that drew from Indian miniature paintings, folk art, crafts and textiles. Her canvases were often filled with people, objects, animals, flowers and symbols, creating detailed scenes that invited viewers to look beyond what was immediately visible.

Women remained central to her work. She explored their lives, emotions, relationships and struggles, often placing them against the larger backdrop of social and political change. Her female figures could be strong and vulnerable at the same time. While her paintings addressed violence, war and human suffering, they also celebrated the many joys of life.

Her work received recognition in India and abroad. A major retrospective at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi, in 2019 brought together works from different phases of her long career. She also exhibited at several important international institutions, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Guggenheim Bilbao and the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo.

Advertisement

Among her many honours were the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the Kalidas Samman in 1991 and the Sahitya Kala Parishad’s Parishad Samman, also in 1991. She received a fellowship from Lalit Kala Akademi in 2014.

Last year, a major retrospective of her work was held at UK’s prestigious gallery, Serpentine. ‘Remembering’ was her first solo institutional exhibition outside India, featuring key works selected in close collaboration with the artist from her prolific career spanning more than six decades.

Singh was married to Punjabi artist Paramjit Singh. They had a daughter, artist Anjum Singh, who died of cancer in 2020. The couple had been building a school for the underprivileged in her memory in Morinda, Punjab.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts