Arpita Singh, a painter who found extraordinary meaning in the ordinary, no more

Arpita Singh, one of India’s most celebrated modern artists, was known for paintings that brought together everyday life, women’s experiences, memories and the larger concerns of the world. She passed away this morning in Delhi.

Born in Kolkata in 1937, she graduated with a diploma in fine arts from Delhi Polytechnic. Over a career spanning nearly six decades, Singh developed a distinctive style that drew from Indian miniature paintings, folk art, crafts and textiles. Her canvases were often filled with people, objects, animals, flowers and symbols, creating detailed scenes that invited viewers to look beyond what was immediately visible.

Women remained central to her work. She explored their lives, emotions, relationships and struggles, often placing them against the larger backdrop of social and political change. Her female figures could be strong and vulnerable at the same time. While her paintings addressed violence, war and human suffering, they also celebrated the many joys of life.

Her work received recognition in India and abroad. A major retrospective at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi, in 2019 brought together works from different phases of her long career. She also exhibited at several important international institutions, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Guggenheim Bilbao and the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo.

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Among her many honours were the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the Kalidas Samman in 1991 and the Sahitya Kala Parishad’s Parishad Samman, also in 1991. She received a fellowship from Lalit Kala Akademi in 2014.

Last year, a major retrospective of her work was held at UK’s prestigious gallery, Serpentine. ‘Remembering’ was her first solo institutional exhibition outside India, featuring key works selected in close collaboration with the artist from her prolific career spanning more than six decades.

Singh was married to Punjabi artist Paramjit Singh. They had a daughter, artist Anjum Singh, who died of cancer in 2020. The couple had been building a school for the underprivileged in her memory in Morinda, Punjab.