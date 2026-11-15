Arpita Singh’s world, in her own visual language

Arpita Singh belonged to that generation of major Indian artists who, through the strength of their art, made the tradition of labelling them as women artists seem inconsequential.

She was a member of the historically important group of four women artists, including Nalini Malani, Madhavi Parekh and Nilima Sheikh, all of whom are now recognised as leading artists in India. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the modern art scene in India was largely dominated by male artists. These four made a different set of assertions about female solidarity, without the support of the gallery system. It was a new wave in the art scene in India.

They joined hands to put up group exhibitions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal and elsewhere, thereby giving birth to a distinct pictorial language and creating an identity of their own. Not surprisingly, the Museum of Modern Art in New York is currently showcasing paintings of Nilima Sheikh; a show of Nalini Malani’s work has been organised this year at the Venice Biennale by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art; at the last Venice Biennale (2024), among those who supported the focus on Madhavi Parekh was the major French fashion brand Christian Dior.

In March 2025, Serpentine Gallery in London organised a huge exhibition of Arpita Singh, titled ‘Remembering’. Arpita was unable to attend the show due to health issues, but I was astonished to see the crowd at its inauguration and also felt good that Arpita’s absolutely original pictorial language was recognised in the West. Visiting Serpentine Gallery for a second time on a Sunday, I saw Salman Rushdie keenly contemplating the works.

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Arpita was born in Bara Nagar in Bengal Presidency (now West Bengal), but some years of her early life were spent in Kolkata. After her father’s untimely death, her mother took up a job in Delhi where Arpita received her art education at Delhi Polytechnic (as the art college was then known) from 1954 to 1959.

Even back then, veterans like Sailoz Mukherjea and Avinash Chandra realised that she had a distinct artistic vision and language. MF Husain’s seminal 1955 work ‘Zameen’ (Ground) had a profound impact on her visual language. While it had forced many eminent artists of today to explore their own ground in Indian art, going beyond artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky, seeing ‘Zameen’ on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Arpita too discovered an opportunity to recognise the possibilities of a distinctly Indian modern art language. Besides Husain, during her initial years at college, Arpita Singh was influenced by Amrita Sher-Gil and Tyeb Mehta.

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In those days, being a woman in the world of art was very challenging. Some years ago, I conducted a long video interview with Arpita for the Dhoomimal Gallery Archive. She recalled how fellow artists and collegemates Paramjit Singh, Rajendra Dhawan, Suraj Ghai and others would talk about their luminous evenings and discussions in Connaught Place till late into the night, catching the 11 pm bus home. Arpita’s mother, on the other hand, had given her strict instructions to reach home as soon as the streetlights went on. Arpita would feel bad that she was unable to be part of those wonderful art evenings. Marrying fellow artist Paramjit Singh, who attributed a new idiom to landscape, ensured that she could also be part of that art world without any tension.

In those early days, Arpita would also compose poems in Bangla. Jibanananda Das and Shakti Chattopadhyay were her favourite Bangla poets. This was a time when she would be immersed in the world of books. In 2014, when I wrote a Hindi novel on India’s art world, titled ‘Seppuku’, Arpita was its first reader (its English translation was subsequently published by HarperCollins).

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Arpita Singh today counts among the highest-valued modern Indian artists. In the 1980s, Ebrahim Alkazi organised a highly important exhibition of her drawings at Delhi’s famous Art Heritage Gallery. But the art bazaar purchased not a single work at this show. Nevertheless, when the Indian art market was shaken in 2002, Arpita’s watercolours were fetching as much as Rs 15 lakh.

Some years ago, collectors began looking for her works all over. Arpita herself told me that a Mumbai collector was keen on her works and asked me to let her know if I came across any with someone.

Arpita Singh’s abstract works — though she would engage in abstraction only in a specific sense — were a big attraction at New York’s Talwar Gallery. In Delhi, Vadehra Gallery would sell and exhibit Arpita’s works. Her figurative works, too, had a distinctly original pictorial language. One of her well-known paintings depicted Durga holding a pistol; it led to a huge controversy. The Serpentine Gallery catalogue had this very painting on its cover. This acrylic and oil on canvas, ‘Devi Pistol Wali’, painted in 1990, draws on Arpita’s peculiar imagination, a visual language that distinguishes her from her fellow artists. Arpita defined the Durga in her painting as an everyday goddess. She would say: “So much violence is going on in society. I read the newspaper and see it every day. When I was 10 or 11 years old in 1947, a riot took place right in front of my eyes.” Paramjit Singh had also witnessed the cruelties and violence of Partition in his childhood. Afterwards, he entered the beautiful world of landscapes.

In his early phase, Arpita’s and Paramjit’s close friend A Ramachandran was known for depicting violence in many of his works. But when he saw a Sikh youth being butchered in front of his eyes during the 1984 riots, he decided to turn away from violence in his works.

Arpita’s imagination was truly extraordinary. During a conversation in the 1980s, she told me that she was more interested in form that tends to repeat itself, just as the shadow of a tree differs slightly from the tree itself. She sought to capture the poetry of this subtle distinction in her paintings.

Arpita’s daughter, Anjum Singh, was also a highly sensitive artist; she passed away in 2020 following a long battle with cancer — a blow that proved devastating for Arpita. But her art gave her unique strength. After Amrita Sher-Gil, Arpita Singh is the most important artist of our time.

— The writer is a Hindi poet, film and art critic. He has also directed films on Bihar Museum, FN Souza, J Swaminathan and Krishen Khanna