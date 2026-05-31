Artists as interpreters of time

What does an eight-decade-old photo of a Sikh man projected across a shepherd’s hut in the quaint village of Abruzzo in Italy say to you? Does it speak of extraordinary courage in the most trying of times? What does recreation of dead leaves in a forest in Japan evoke? Would you call it remembrance, or meditation?

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A new show at Nature Morte’s Dhan Mill space in New Delhi brings together a diverse group of artists to explore how time is shaped through memory, repetition, history and lived experience. Curated by Neeraja Poddar, ‘Shapes of Time’ moves between the personal and the cosmic, across painting, sculpture and installation.

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It was while writing about the ‘Bhagavata Purana’ for two museum exhibition catalogues that Poddar began wondering about Vishnu’s incarnations, cyclical time, and the notion that the universe is created, destroyed, and then renewed over and over again. Around this time, she visited artist Martand Khosla’s studio and saw his work, ‘Force Mapping’.

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“I perceived a connection between the work’s progression and the way time is imagined in the mythology I was studying. This initial spark led to a broader exploration of time in contemporary South Asian art,” says Poddar. The result is this show.

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Thus began research, studio visits, and conversations. Poddar wanted the exhibition to bring together a range of mediums and perspectives that could collectively offer an expansive interpretation of time. She says aesthetics also played an important role. “It was crucial that the works speak to one another and sit cohesively within the space.”

The canvas is wide. If ‘Hut’, from Annu Palakunnathu Matthew’s larger project on the forgotten history of the 2.5 million Indians who “volunteered” to fight for the British during World War II, beckons history, there are works invoking mythology. Thukral and Tagra’s ‘Kurma-2’, from the series Play Pray, and Vibha Galhotra’s film ‘Manthan’, both draw upon the myth of churning of the ocean. ‘Kurma-2’, re-narrated through a contemporary lens, reflects how ideas of God, prayer, and belief are culturally conditioned through inherited vocabularies, rituals, and systems of thought. On the other hand, ‘Manthan’ draws attention to the ecological threats the earth is facing. It envisions a process of churning the deleterious waste out of the river Yamuna.

Ask Poddar how she found a common thread among these works, and she says: “The exhibition came together through the idea that while the experience of time is universal, our relationship to it is deeply personal.”

Some works, she elaborates, “engage with time through memory, emotion, and perception, while others look at it through historical, ecological, mythological, or cosmic lenses. I was interested in bringing together these varied experiences and rhythms of time. Some cyclical, some linear, and others far messier and more subjective. Rather than presenting a singular understanding of time, the exhibition creates a space where these different perspectives can coexist and speak to one another”.

Of the works displayed, Remen Chopra W Van der Vaart’s work was created specifically for the show, but other artists, including LN Tallur, Thukral and Tagra, and Martand Khosla, worked with the theme to either re-interpret an older work or create a new work.

When the running thread is layered, making a show accessible to general audiences becomes a challenge for the curator. Poddar believes that a visitor should be able to enjoy any exhibition without reading a single label; they should be able to construct a narrative by looking at the works, without any art historical knowledge. “And that makes the visual rhythm, deriving from forms, colours, placement, critical.”

Also, she insists that the themes at the show — breathing, day-night, creation-destruction, mythology, history, memory, and environment — are universal and accessible. “I hope there is something for everyone,” she concludes. On till June 28