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Home / Arts / At Rs 69.1 crore, new world record for Tyeb Mehta's Rickshaw Puller

At Rs 69.1 crore, new world record for Tyeb Mehta's Rickshaw Puller

The sale surpasses the previous record of Rs 61.80 crore achieved by his painting ‘Trussed Bull’ in April 2025

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Sarika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The acrylic on canvas, painted in the final decade of Mehta’s career, depicts the rickshaw puller, a figure he returned to in his later works.
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Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Rickshaw Puller’ (2002) sold for Rs 69.1 crore at the inaugural auction of Volte Una on Monday, setting a world auction record for the artist.

The sale surpasses the previous record of Rs 61.80 crore achieved by his painting ‘Trussed Bull’ in April 2025. The latest sale is also the fourth-highest price paid for an Indian artwork at auction, in rupee terms.

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The acrylic on canvas, painted in the final decade of Mehta’s career, depicts the rickshaw puller, a figure he returned to in his later works. It attracted multiple bidders in the final minutes before the auction closed. The buyer’s identity has not been disclosed.

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“We are thrilled that we were able to respect Tyeb Mehta’s painting by exposing it to the most serious and discreet collectors globally in private settings,” said Tushar Jiwarajka, founder of Volte Una.

According to the release, Volte Una’s buyer’s premium is significantly lower than that charged by traditional auction houses. The platform seeks to offer a direct and transparent route between owners and buyers of major artworks.

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Its next auction, scheduled for the end of November, will feature a work by MF Husain from the renowned Herwitz Collection.

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