Bait Ul Meeras museum: Home for Kashmir’s heritage

For millennia, Kashmir was a centre of commerce. Owing to its proximity to the Silk Route, a vibrant civilisation and a cosmopolitan culture flourished in the region. The different dynasties that ruled Kashmir over the centuries enriched it by importing cultural, lifestyle and culinary practices from Zhejiang, Khotan, Persia and Samarkand.

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Kashmir’s architectural heritage has been recognised internationally, including by UNESCO, for its distinctive style, wood carving and design. In recent decades, this rich historical and cultural heritage has been in decline under the vagaries of modernity. A museum in Srinagar, however, is on a mission to preserve this legacy.

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Bait Ul Meeras (House of the Heritage), set up in February 2022 by HELP Foundation, is a community-owned exhibition-cum-museum dedicated to preserving Kashmir’s centuries-old tangible and intangible heritage. Reflecting on the impulse behind the museum, Nighat Shafi, chairperson of HELP Foundation and founder of Bait Ul Meeras, says, “During the height of militancy, our NGO worked for the welfare and rehabilitation of children and women who had been worst affected by the violence. While interacting with these children, we realised that they had little knowledge of the cultural mosaic that Kashmir once was. We started the museum to collect and preserve the rare artefacts and antiques that were hallmarks of our rich way of life, and to acquaint this generation with its heritage.”

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The museum is housed in a 100-year-old heritage building constructed during the Dogra rule. As visitors enter, they see women weaving Pashmina shawls on the yender, a traditional spinning wheel once common across the Valley. A dedicated shawl-making workshop aimed at empowering local women runs here.

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The second floor houses the museum’s collection of rare artefacts and antiques. Most of these items are more than 200 years old, and include Nighat’s family heirlooms. On display are traditional Kashmiri utensils such as samovar, ganjban and batteban; mats like wagu, patij and chzengij; and a tathar (geyser).

Among the prized exhibits are Dogra ruler Pratap Singh’s singhasan (throne), darbab pheran, a garment worn by Pandit women and women of royal families, besides Kashmiri jewellery. Nagaar and sornai, musical instruments intrinsic to Kashmiri folk traditions, also occupy pride of place. Postcards written by kings and nobles, correspondence relating to the marriage of Kashmir’s first Mirwaiz, Maulvi Yousuf Shah, and a copy of the biography of Ghulam Ahmad Ashai, widely believed to be Kashmir’s first graduate, offer a glimpse into life in a bygone era.

The third floor houses a library and an auditorium. Every Saturday, dramas and plays are staged to arouse students’ interest in the region’s history. The museum also conducts workshops, painting competitions and storytelling sessions to nurture students’ intellectual and social growth.

Bait Ul Meeras also encourages local artists to showcase their work. Tufail Qureshi, a miniature artist from Srinagar, recently exhibited his paintings. He says that organisations like Bait Ul Meeras serve as a bridge between artists and students, researchers and tourists, and can play a vital role in reconnecting Kashmir’s youth with their roots at a time when social media increasingly dominates their lives.

Despite being a treasure trove of history and a repository of Kashmir’s heritage, the museum faces various challenges. Operating from rented premises, it struggles with low footfall, making it difficult for the management to cover the expenses.

“We haven’t received any support from the government,” says Nighat, adding that official encouragement for such initiatives would inspire more people to come forward and help preserve Kashmir’s cultural treasures.

— The writer is a teacher based in Kashmir