British indie rock band Cornershop on the loop, once more

“Hey Siri, play The Beatles, but make it Punjabi.” Well, you don’t need AI for that — British indie rock band Cornershop has you covered. Founded in 1991 by Tjinder Singh, the group is behind both the first UK No. 1 single by a Punjabi-British artiste and the latest Instagram obsession. You’ve definitely heard them, but probably not their story.

Tjinder’s journey in Punjabi pop began at school and his hometown gurdwara playing dholki. “I was the music monitor, so tape technology was my first recording medium,” he says, recalling how he and his cousin taped visiting artistes on cassettes.

The gurdwara shared space with a Black Christian congregation. “You could hear fevered singing with handclaps, mixed with tabla and harmonium kirtan,” the frontman shares. His music reflected the eclecticism of the Britain he grew up in.

Cornershop was formed during Tjinder’s time at Preston Polytechnic, where he and Benedict Ayres bonded over reggae. “We had varied record collections. I had not listened to western music until the age of eight and Ben was born into Canada rock,” Tjinder says of his continued musical and cultural awakening.

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Joined by his brother Avtar and David Chambers, they gigged at Leicester’s bohemian Magazine Pub. The band’s name itself was an act of subversion. “It was a part of our drive against racism. Asians were seen as giving nothing more to living than a retail existence. It is so in your face that it has a sense of humour,” Tjinder laughs.

Released by Wiiija Records, their early music and radical politics earned them the “honorary Riot Grrrls” tag. “It was like punk in the ’70s aligning themselves to reggae groups… being marginalised was the common denominator,” Tjinder says of their link to the feminist movement subverting mainstream rock norms and confronting structural bigotry.

Their blend of dholki and harmonium with western indie rock, Punjabi lyrics and folk music being front and centre, and use of brown “curry-coloured vinyl” blazed the trail further. “Our songs are always a reflection of what we are as a people,” Tjinder says of ‘6 am Jullandar Shere’, a track that defied labels to sit at the intersection of indie, drone rock and Punjabi folk.

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‘Brimful of Asha’ arrived after Cornershop had already built a reputation. They had burnt posters of The Smiths’ frontman Morrissey to protest his xenophobic lyrics and far-right views and gotten The Beatles’ nod to cover ‘The Norwegian Wood’ in Punjabi.

“We had to burn Morrissey pictures; even his mother was asking us to do so,” Tjinder jokes as he recalls how a meeting with John Lennon’s son Sean helped secure the famously tough copyright clearance of The Beatles: “We asked if he could put in a good word for us with Yoko.”

An ode to Indian music legends Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi and especially the titular Asha Bhosle, ‘Brimful of Asha’ celebrated the subcontinent’s music as well as the spirit of youth.

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Vinyl imagery dominated the music video by design. “At home, we had Angel Series 7” Vinyl 45s by Ranjit Kaur and Mohammad Sadiq and 33s of Gurbani by Narinder Biba,” Tjinder says, tracing his love for the analog sound storage medium back to his childhood.

Fatboy Slim’s sped-up remix topped the UK Singles Chart in 1998 and the track became the fifth best-selling Britpop song of the 1990s. Just as they peaked, Cornershop paused.

Into the 2000s unfolded the story of Bubbley Kaur, no less like a Bollywood classic. “When I moved to Preston, Bubbley moved to London. She got married and I, at the same time, moved away from my Indian roots a little. We met in Preston at a house party,” Tjinder paints a picture, before noting that the two did not keep in touch.

Later, Tjinder heard of a launderette staffer with a melodious singing voice and was face-to-face with Bubbley again. A studio newcomer, she was initially unsure about some of the music. Tjinder asked her to keep faith. “I would use her vocals to start the track, but she’d come back and change a few parts, or redo the whole thing,” he recalls. Eight years on, in 2011, came the band’s sixth studio album featuring Bubbley’s vocals across the board.

Though critically acclaimed, the album’s mix of Punjabi melody, upbeat 1970s’ funk and dance groove beats took over a decade to find its due. The track ‘Double Decker Eyelashes’ has gone viral on Instagram in 2026, with the “Ve teri akhiyaan ch jadu, ve tere haseyaan ch jadu” verse breaking the algorithm.

The lure of Bubbley’s vocals and Cornershop’s music found a whole new audience in the form of the reel-making generation and prompted a reunion. “Tera pyar kade nahee bhulaangee,” Bubbley croons in the latest release, ‘Bounce & Salute’, nearly two decades after she went from an unrecorded artiste to the voice of a countercultural indie rock band. She is right, the love that they are receiving yet again will not be easy to forget.