Dialogue with paper, drawing that draws you in

In a world increasingly dazzled by spectacle-driven art, artist Prem Singh’s show is a meditative look at life. ‘1984. The Scars and Other Drawings’ brings together 50 years of his drawing practice. It is currently on view at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi.

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For someone whose works are in the collection of premier institutions like the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi and Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, Prem Singh has never sold his drawings. A chance discussion with his gallerist on drawing led to the exhibition. “I happened to mention my huge collection of drawings to my gallerist Geeta Singh. I showed her some on my phone and the idea of an exhibition was born.”

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Prem Singh, who retired as principal of Chandigarh’s Government College of Art (GCA) in 2001, says drawing is fundamental to all art but has never been accorded a place of importance in art practice. His own first response as an artist is a drawing; an idea manifests on canvas much later. “Drawing is like writing pages of a diary,” he says and adds that he has been drawing with the same passion that he had as a student. “In fact, when I look back at the work that I have done, I feel I have enriched myself.”

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Writing about Prem Singh’s work, art critic Mulk Raj Anand called him “the first realist with human concern in Punjab in recent years”. And you know what Anand meant when you see the artist’s response to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 — muted yet with the most disturbing silence pervading the drawings.

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Prem Singh’s art — whether abstract or figurative, whether an immediate drawing or a reflective canvas — is known to be lyrical, meditative. It inspires from the everyday — people, places, nature. For a long time now, Chandigarh has been muse. “It’s a city of fun, space and silence. An artist needs all that. An artist needs light and the city offers ample. It offers silence to contemplate and the space to work in. That’s why I like this town very much. It helped me find myself as an artist,” says Prem Singh, now based in Delhi. On his journeys to Canada, it were varied seasons that inspired. “I saw winter. I saw fall. When somebody asked me what would I paint when I returned to India, I told him that I’d experienced so much, I could paint with my eyes closed for five years.”

At ‘1984. The Scars and Other Drawings’, all works are figurative, as is the 1984 series, created in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. However, he paints only abstract now. Born in Patiala and educated in Patiala and Chandigarh, he veered towards abstractionism during the last few years of his tenure at GCA, where he taught for almost 34 years.

Abstraction, he says, was not a complete departure from the figurative. In fact, it happened in a progressive manner. “An artist lives in proximity with humanity, with nature. A time comes when all these things grow within you; when you look more within than outside. And when you look more within, what you experience is more of abstraction.”

The artist sought inspiration in culture. Remember the black border on postcards bringing in news of death — the ones you tear after making a mental note of the details? For him, the black of that border would represent death and mourning, and in the most abstract of ways, it found a way into his drawings — signifying pain, loss, agony, remembrance; sometimes joy, hope and aspiration, too.

The motifs repeat themselves across drawings, as they do across this series. Men and women, flora and fauna. The strokes are circular, the lines soft. The backs are turned, faces — wherever visible — don’t engage. The chaos is internalised; this chaos is lyrical. Minimalism abounds.

Talking about his creative process, Prem Singh says that when he sits in front of the canvas or white paper, he finds it very challenging. “It is challenging because it excites you and at the same time asks you, ‘Well, art has been done for so long, what is so special about what you are doing?’” And that’s how he starts a dialogue with the canvas, and with himself. He says thereafter follows a great battle, a struggle for image. “And then comes a stage when you feel that the canvas has become you and you have become the canvas. That is the stage where I feel that my work is complete. We don’t need each other anymore.”

Interestingly, rarely do his drawings turn into larger canvases. “Because when I draw, I think in terms of drawing only. When I paint, I think in terms of paint only. When you paint, you look at things in terms of forms and shapes. When you draw, you think of contours, curves. Sometimes people ask me to make a copy of my painting. I tell them it is hard for me. I can’t copy my own work.”

Perhaps that clarity is what has sustained his art practice all these years.

On view till May 4