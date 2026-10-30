Diwan Manna to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award today

Renowned conceptual photographer and artist Diwan Manna will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 from the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi on Friday, October 30, in recognition of his contribution to art and culture. The ceremony will be held at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10-C. Renowned artist Sudarshan Shetty will present the award, followed by an audiovisual presentation of Manna’s work, ‘The Turmoil Within’.

Born in 1958 in Bareta, Punjab, Manna completed a five-year diploma in Graphic Art and Printmaking at the Government College of Art, Chandigarh. In the early 1980s, he turned to photography, developing a distinctive conceptual practice that explores philosophy, feminism, political activism and semiotics.

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His notable photographic series include ‘Shores of the Unknown’, ‘After the Turmoil’, ‘Alienation’, ‘Violence’ and conceptual self-portraits. Working in both black-and-white and colour, he uses familiar forms and everyday situations to create layered images that challenge perceptions and invite reflection.

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Manna’s work has been exhibited at prominent institutions in India and abroad, including the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, Musée des Beaux-Arts Eugène Leroy in Tourcoing, Musée Malraux in Le Havre, Wolverhampton Museum in the UK and the Museum of Indian Art in Berlin. He has also conducted multimedia workshops in India and the UK.

Beyond his artistic practice, Manna has contributed significantly to the development of the arts in Chandigarh and Punjab. He has served as Honorary Chairman of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, Honorary President of the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi and Director of Triennale India. During his tenure, he promoted exhibitions, workshops and audiovisual presentations featuring artists from India and abroad.

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His honours include the National Academy Award from the Lalit Kala Akademi, Delhi, in 1996, the All India Photography Award from AIFACS in 1995 and 1996, and state honours from the Chandigarh Administration, along with recognition from the Federation of Indian Photography.

Based in Chandigarh, Manna is recognised for his contribution to conceptual photography and his sustained efforts to promote contemporary art and nurture emerging talent.