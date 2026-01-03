DT
PT
Home / Arts / ETO hands out aid to needy families

ETO hands out aid to needy families

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO distributes a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana on Friday. A Tribune photograph
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO distributed approval letters to 42 families for construction of houses, under which each family will be given an assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh said that for the last few months, the people of the constituency are being continuously made aware about the government’s housing schemes under Central Government schemes and assistance is being given to the needy families to build solid roofs for their houses. He said efforts will continue to reach every eligible household for benefits of scheme.

The approval letters and cheques were distributed under the housing scheme for families below poverty line and lower economy segment. The construction of permanent houses has been approved and work may begin as per each family’s assistance. He said a total of Rs 2.5 lakh will be released to each family for the purpose.

