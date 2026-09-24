Experimental cinema steps into art gallery

Experimental cinema has stepped out of the screening room and into the gallery at the fifth edition of the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival (EAEFF), being held from September 22 to 27 in Kolkata.

The festival has expanded significantly since its inception in 2022. This year, its open call drew 1,657 submissions from 102 countries, making the 2026 edition its most expansive yet. Alongside the Indian and international film selections, the programme includes invited international showcases, an exhibition of artists’ moving-image works, a Students’ Experimental Cinema section, workshops, masterclasses, talks and discussions.

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The most significant addition is the Moving Image Exhibition, which brings installation-based practices into Gallery 1 at Emami Art. Participating artists include Arpita Akhanda, Kaddukkas, Pankaj Sarma, Solomon Nagler and Alexandre Larose, Ushnish Mukhopadhyay and Nilanjan Bhattacharya.

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The move reflects the festival’s growing engagement with moving image as an artistic practice rather than simply a cinematic form. “Experimental cinema asks us to look differently,” says Ushmita Sahu, director and head curator, Emami Art, and festival director, EAEFF. “The gallery can do more than provide a place to show work: it can create contexts, bring different practices into dialogue, and allow audiences to encounter moving image not simply as something to watch, but as material, language, and a way of thinking.”

The Indian Official Selection features 13 works across short-mid and long-duration categories. Among them are Utkarsh’s ‘A Circle as the Center of the Whole’, which received an award, and Tushar Gidwani’s ‘Saccharine Wonderland & Forces That Make Me Shiver [Abhilash:Ishq]’, which received a Special Mention. Maya.nk’s ‘Boudinet’s Curtain’ won in the 20–60-minute category, while Devadeep Gupta’s ‘Margherita’ received a Special Mention.

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The international selection brings together 20 works from filmmakers and artists working across countries including Austria, Italy, the UK, Colombia, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Brazil, China, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, Indonesia, Canada and South Korea.

Four invited programmes further widen the festival’s international ambit. Light Cone, Paris, presents a selection from its collection curated by director Emmanuel Lefrant, alongside a screening of his films. Kyoto Art Center presents works by five Japanese artists, with a reciprocal programme of Indian works planned for Kyoto in 2027. ‘School’s Out Forever: No More Teachers’ Dirty Looks’, curated by artist and University of Pittsburgh faculty member Tony Balko, explores Pittsburgh’s experimental film community, while Circuit, New Zealand, presents a programme examining the institutional history of Circuit.

The festival is also looking at experimental cinema through a pedagogical lens. Its new Students’ Experimental Cinema section brings together moving-image research from students and researchers at institutions including the University of Westminster, NSCAD University, University of Colorado Boulder, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and University of Pittsburgh.

For Richa Agarwal, chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity and CEO, Emami Art, the expansion into the gallery marks an important step. “Experimental practices need not remain confined to specialist film spaces — they can enter the gallery, meet new audiences, and become part of a broader conversation around contemporary art,” she says.

With free entry, the festival runs daily from 11 am to 7 pm at Emami Art, 777 Anandapur, Kolkata, through September 27.