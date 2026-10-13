Exploring love through dance

Following editions dedicated to theatre in 2024 and music in 2025, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s annual festival turns its focus this year on the diverse dance traditions from across our country as they explore the myriad forms of love shown in Indian literature and oral tradition. Curated by Leela Samson, this edition will run from October 15 to 18 at Sunder Nursery, Delhi, bringing together 14 performances, with six special commissions, that will unite dance styles and love stories from across Indian languages, performed by both veteran and emerging artistes, each using movement, rhythm, music, gestures, costumes and narratives in their own distinct way.

Day 1

The opening evening of the festival brings together traditions of rhythm, desire and divine love. Beginning with ‘Chenda Melam’, a vibrant traditional percussion ensemble from Kerala, the programme continues with Ananga Ranga, celebrating the form in formless and love in its many forms across languages and dance traditions. This segment brings together five distinguished practitioners of Indian classical dance, each representing a unique artistic tradition — a foremost exponent of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, and skilled vocalist who has reconstructed and documented the tradition of Vilasini Natyam through extensive research — Swapnasundari; Padma Shri awardee, a dancer, choreographer and teacher of Odissi, Madhavi Mudgal; Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, noted Kathakali practitioner and the 2026 Kathakali Sreshta Puraskaram awardee; renowned Abhinaya and Nritta maestro Bragha G Bessell; and performing artiste, singer, choreographer and educator Vaishali Trivedi. The evening concludes with ‘Ananda-lila’, a Manipuri maharaas presentation by the Anjika Society Manipuri Dance & Movement Therapy for exploring the sacred dance of Krishna and the gopis.

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Day 2

The second evening brings together stories of devotion, romance and spiritual transformation. The programme opens with ‘Subhadraharanam’, an excerpt from the Manipuri Sankirtana tradition by Anjika Society for Manipuri Dance and Movement Therapy. The evening continues with three performances — ‘Sringara-Manjari’, inspired by the timeless story of Nala and Damayanti expressed in Kathakali by Kalamandalam Balasubramanian and group; ‘Prema Darpana’, presented through Kuchipudi and Marga Natya drawn from Asvaghosa’s ‘Saundarananda-kavya’ by Amrita Lahiri and Sayak Mitra; and ‘Anuragam’, a Bharatanatyam presentation that celebrates love as the rasa from which all emotions emerge.

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Day 3

Day three explores love through friendship, romance, devotion and longing. The programme includes Nadal, an excerpt from ‘Subhadra-kalyanam’, which reflects upon sibling bonds, friendship and romantic love. The presentation, led by P Rajagopal and Hanne M de Bruin, will bring together masters of the Kattaikkuttu dance form. This will be followed by ‘Milan’, a choreographic interpretation of the life and poetry of the nineteenth-century Punjabi mystic Piro, performed by noted Bharatanatyam practitioner Meera Sreenarayanan. The evening will conclude with ‘Anurakti’, a contemporary work inspired by Akka Mahadevi’s vachana that contemplates a love beyond worldly attachment, headed by Mumbai-based choreographer, performer and movement director, Jahnavi Sheriff and her group.

Day 4

The final day turns towards devotion, surrender and transcendence through four distinct performances. ‘Bhakti’, a presentation of Kathivanur Veeran Theyyam rooted in a legendary love story from Kerala; ‘Pranidhana’, based on Sant Janabai’s devotion to Lord Panduranga, performed by dedicated Bharatanatyam artiste and disciple of Dr Sheela Unnikrishnan, Harinis Jeevitha; ‘Rang Ruhani’ explores the relationship between Amir Khusrau and Nizamuddin Auliya, presented by one of India’s leading male Bharatanatyam dancers, managing director of the Upadhye School of Dance and co-artistic director of the Punyah Dance Company, Parshwanath Upadhye (Aditya PV) and acclaimed Kathak artiste and teacher Dheerendra Tiwari. The festival concludes with ‘Basanta Anuraga’, a celebration of Krishna through the moods of spring, love, longing and enchantment. This Odissi presentation will be led by State Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Central Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Dr Aruna Mohanty, and the Orissa Dance Academy.