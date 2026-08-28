Hansal Mehta-backed Punjabi film ‘Hanere De Panchi’ to premiere at Busan

‘Birds in the Dark’ (‘Hanere De Panchi’) — written, cinematographed, and directed by Shashank Walia — will have its World Premiere in the Vision section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), running October 6–15.

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Set in rural Punjab, ‘Hanere De Panchi’ is a narrative Punjabi film shot in black and white. It tells the story of a disillusioned police informer and a man he once wrongly captured find their way back to each other in a caste-divided village, where a landless woman's fight for land unsettles the old order, pulling their lives into a gathering struggle of desire, solidarity and resistance. It features Punjabi, Kashmiri and Urdu dialects.

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The film has been produced by Reema Kaur (of Two Black Squares), and Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal (of True Story Films). In line with Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s Vision section, it celebrates the independent spirit of Asian cinema, putting a spotlight on bold and personal storytelling of South Asian filmography.

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Shashank says, “‘Birds in the Dark’ emerges from the people and returns to them. This film was born from a desire to understand one another through mutual aid, care, and solidarity. It is in these acts that we discover what connects us, what is worth fighting for, and, ultimately, what sustains us; love.

Reema, who also served as the editor for this black & white narrative fiction, reveals, “This film is our sincere attempt to portray the quiet, mundane rhythms of everyday life, and the resilience that lives within them. Living alongside the community, listening to their stories, and working with them to bring this story forth, we discovered the power of the collective. It has been a deeply humbling journey.

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“This is my 3rd film at Busan (‘Aligarh’ and ‘Omerta’ as director) and I couldn’t be prouder making my debut as a producer at Busan with Shashank’s exquisitely meditative painting on gender, labour, justice and love,” states Mehta. “True Story Films has always looked to back distinct, director-driven voices alongside our mainstream work. Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) belongs on a stage like Busan, and we’re proud to bring it there,” adds Saigal.

The film features actors Mauli Singh, Sapna Das, Harwinder Aujla, Shahnawaz Bhat and Navdeep Bajwa.