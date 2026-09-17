How 20th-century artists imagined a changing India

What did it mean to be modern in a country negotiating tradition, social change and a rapidly transforming world? A new exhibition in Delhi brings together diverse answers to that question through the work of some of the most significant names in twentieth-century Indian art.

‘Many Modernisms: Figuring the New Artistic India’, on view at Thapar Gallery until October 15, brings together works by Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, KK Hebbar, MF Husain, FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Bhupen Khakhar, Sadanand Bakre, A Ramachandran, Badri Narayan, Satish Gujral, Sohan Qadri, B Prabha, Haku Shah and Himmat Shah, among others.

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Rather than treating Indian modernism as a single style or movement, the exhibition presents it as a diverse and evolving field shaped by different histories, experiences and ways of seeing. Its works move between the village and the metropolis, tradition and international modernism, and the personal and the social.

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The artists explore subjects ranging from landscape, mythology and faith to the human body, labour and everyday life. Their approaches also span human figuration and its engagement with social realities and emotional intensity, as well as abstraction's investigations of meditation, cosmology and colour.

The exhibition also draws attention to the material qualities of art — surface, line and sculptural form — as vehicles for exploring memory, displacement and interior worlds. Together, the works reflect the breadth of artistic responses that shaped modern Indian art across generations and geographies.

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Ashish Thapar, director, Thapar Gallery, says, “Modern Indian art did not emerge as a single style, at a single point in time, or from any one particular location. At its heart was a response to a changing society and to the ways in which that change could be seen, experienced, remembered and imagined. This show brings together a diverse range of practices that transformed the visual language of twentieth-century India. The exhibition considers Indian modernism as an evolving and plural field, shaped by visual memory, formal experimentation and individual artistic visions across generations and geographies.”

By bringing together artists who followed markedly different paths, ‘Many Modernisms’ seeks to expand the idea of what constituted Indian modernism. Its premise is not to arrive at a single definition, but to reveal the multiple artistic languages through which a changing India was imagined and represented.