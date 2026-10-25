How Peter Nagy broke the mould

When Peter Nagy arrived in India, contemporary Indian art was still finding its place in the global conversation. The infrastructure was limited, opportunities for experimental artists were fewer and the idea of a gallery supporting practices that challenged established conventions was uncommon. Nagy, an artist, curator and writer, who passed away on October 13 at 67, recognised possibilities in a generation of artists whose work did not always fit the expectations of galleries and collectors.

Nagy had begun his career in New York, where he established Nature Morte in 1982. His experience of the city’s experimental art scene informed his work in India, but what made him influential was his ability to discover talent and sustain relationships with artists over many years. He became an important figure in bringing contemporary Indian art to international audiences, supporting artists whose works blurred the lines between painting, sculpture, photography, installation and conceptual art.

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Having first visited India as a tourist in 1990, Nagy moved to New Delhi in 1992, intending to stay for a year, but eventually settled in the city. He revived Nature Morte in 1997, when Indian art was beginning to explore new materials, forms and ways of expression. Over the next three decades, he helped build a gallery that gave artists the freedom to pursue ideas without worrying too much about whether they would be understood or commercially successful.

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For those who worked closely with him, his judgement was often inseparable from his personality. Aparajita Jain, director of Nature Morte, remembers an extraordinary eye for talent, irreverent humour and a willingness to support emerging artists. She calls Peter Nagy “a force of nature in every sense”. His independence and conviction, she says, “shaped the gallery’s character, while his friendships gave it a life beyond exhibitions and transactions”.

Nagy’s involvement with artists began at formative moments in their careers. Jitish Kallat met him at his debut show in Mumbai in 1997. They immediately found common ground. In 1999, Nagy wrote the catalogue essay for Kallat’s first New York solo exhibition and subsequently became his Delhi gallerist. Their relationship developed through nearly three decades of conversations, travels and shared experiences.

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Kallat remembers him as “a bridge between different times and places”, someone who brought the energy of 1980s’ New York into his engagement with Indian art.

That openness was particularly important for younger artists attempting work that had few precedents in India. For Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, Nagy’s encouragement meant being allowed to experiment without having to explain or justify every decision. When they asked how far they could go with their first exhibition, he replied: “You want to burn it? Go for it! It’s your space, your show.” The remark was characteristic of a gallerist who understood artistic risk from personal experience. Thukral and Tagra describe him as a father figure and a true “nirbhau” (fearless).

Nature Morte also helped change expectations of what an exhibition could be. Nagy encouraged artists to work across mediums and took exhibitions into unusual spaces. Pushpamala N, whose first Delhi solo exhibition was handled by Nagy at the British Council in 2002, remembers his adventurous spirit alongside a friendship that was “argumentative”. The two jokingly called each other “girlfriend-boyfriend”, though their disagreements could become ferocious. She admired his ability to appreciate experimental work and his role in creating a gallery culture that a friend once described as “wonderful, lively and stylish”.

Nagy’s willingness to trust artists created an environment in which unconventional ideas could be pursued without being judged by commercial prospects. Roshini Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery, says he broadened the language of contemporary Indian art by championing “the spirit of experimentation”. She adds: “His conviction in the artists he believed in, and his willingness to follow his own instincts, shaped some of the most significant contemporary art practices here. His death is a great loss to Indian art.”

Nagy could also be exacting about the practical business of exhibitions. Art writer and independent curator Meera Menezes worked closely with him after he selected her as a curator for the 2013 United Art Fair, of which he was the artistic director.

She remembers his professionalism, attention to detail and wry humour. He followed the works of artists like Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, Dayanita Singh, LN Tallur, Manisha Parekh, and Thukral and Tagra closely, understood their difficulties and became a mentor and confidant. “As an artist himself, he intrinsically understood the artistic process and was happiest mounting exhibitions,” Menezes says.

For artist Manisha Gera Baswani, his generosity found expression in smaller gestures. While she was building her photographic archive of artists, Nagy invited her to photograph installations in progress. He would suggest that she visit on the second or third day, when the initial anxieties had settled and artists were more comfortable being photographed. Those visits brought conversations, shared meals and glimpses of the work behind finished exhibitions. “Peter lives within the photographs he helped make possible,” she says.

Nagy changed the course of many artists’ lives, and through them, the course of contemporary Indian art. His death closes a chapter in the life of an art world that was smaller, less certain of its future, and full of possibilities. He lived to see it change beyond anything he could have known when he arrived in India. He had become part of its history, and India had become his home. He could be outspoken, demanding, funny and difficult, but artists trusted him with ideas that were still inchoate.

Nagy’s most recent major exhibition, his last hurrah, has acquired an unexpected poignancy. In August this year, Nature Morte marked its 30 years in India with ‘The Evolution of the Soothsayer Part I’ at the gallery’s new space at Gulmohar Park. At the preview were Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, Manish Nai, Dayanita Singh, Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, among others.

Pushpamala remembers Nagy looking frail at the preview, but was nattily dressed and “in full Peter form”. The exhibition was intended as a celebration of the gallery’s history and the artists who had helped make it.

In retrospect, it is tempting to imagine Nagy as the soothsayer, bringing so many of his artists together one last time, almost as though he knew his time was coming to an end. But he himself had described the 35 participating artists as the soothsayers, each imagining a future of their own. For decades, he had helped them pursue those futures. ‘The Evolution of the Soothsayer Part II’ will continue that celebration.

Nature Morte intends to carry on the programme as he wanted. “He believed an artist’s moment should never be put on hold,” the gallery said.

The artists who gathered around him will return to the gallery, new works will be installed, and conversations he began will continue without him. For someone who spent so much of his life making room for other people’s art, there couldn’t be a more meaningful farewell.

In the works of the best-known contemporary Indian artists, and in the freedom he helped secure for them, something of his extraordinary life will remain.

— Quadri writes on arts and culture