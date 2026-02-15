DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Arts / Imageine: Houseful of stories

Imageine: Houseful of stories

‘Ghar Ki Kahaniyan’ is a rare museum of families and stories envisioned as a sanctuary of memory, exchange, connections, reflections and dialogue through everyday objects

article_Author
Aditya Arya
Updated At : 05:15 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The archives of Mukul Prabhat and Lata Kedar. Photos courtesy: Museo Camera
Advertisement

Here is a rare museum of families and stories envisioned as a sanctuary of memory, exchange, connections, reflections and dialogue through everyday objects. Launched at Museo Camera in Gurugram, it is simply called ‘Ghar Ki Kahaniyan’. Photographs, heirlooms, letters, household things and voices come together as an immersive storytelling experience that takes the ‘personal’ beyond the private realm into a shared, living, publicly accessible archive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors are encouraged to interact with displays, contribute their own stories. Conceived as a participatory museum that gives physical form to intangible conversations, ‘Ghar ki Kahaniyan’ offers an intergenerational experience through remembrance and design and reinforces the museum as a participatory space shaped by the people who enter it.

Advertisement

The first kahani is from my family, which had roots in Sialkot, Lahore and Quetta: the archives of Mukul Prabhat and Lata Kedar.

The 1935 Quetta earthquake was a turning point in Lata Kedar’s illustrious life. Sadly, he lost his older brother in the aftermath and was left to bring up three of his children. He left for Quetta immediately upon hearing about the earthquake and reached there with a camera and a roll of film and documented the incident.

The 1935 Quetta earthquake was a turning point in Lata Kedar’s illustrious life. Sadly, he lost his older brother in the aftermath and was left to bring up three of his children. He left for Quetta immediately upon hearing about the earthquake and reached there with a camera and a roll of film and documented the incident.

Advertisement

Mukul Prabhat Kedar from Sialkot, born on April 17, 1906, was among six siblings — five brothers and one sister. The family of his wife, Amrit Lata, came from Rangoon, Burma, having moved to Jalandhar when her father gave up his job as an engineer during WW-I. Kedar was a patriot to the core!

Diary and ink pot of Ghasita Malji.

Diary and ink pot of Ghasita Mal ji.

As a young boy, he left the elitist missionary institution and transferred himself to a local school during the non-cooperation movement. He also learnt how to spin yarn on the charkha and won a gold medal at the Congress Provincial Conference in Sialkot in 1920. And during his years at National College, Lahore, he spent time with the legendary Bhagat Singh and even went on a boating trip with him on the river Ravi.

On display are his diaries, albums, family tree and other objects and documents.

If you too have a story to share, write to gharkikahaniyaan@museocamera.org

(The memorabilia has been contributed by Atul Kedar, Aditya Arya, Meenakshi Sachdev Varma and Gayatri Chitale from the Kedar family)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts