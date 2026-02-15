Imageine: Houseful of stories

Here is a rare museum of families and stories envisioned as a sanctuary of memory, exchange, connections, reflections and dialogue through everyday objects. Launched at Museo Camera in Gurugram, it is simply called ‘Ghar Ki Kahaniyan’. Photographs, heirlooms, letters, household things and voices come together as an immersive storytelling experience that takes the ‘personal’ beyond the private realm into a shared, living, publicly accessible archive.

Visitors are encouraged to interact with displays, contribute their own stories. Conceived as a participatory museum that gives physical form to intangible conversations, ‘Ghar ki Kahaniyan’ offers an intergenerational experience through remembrance and design and reinforces the museum as a participatory space shaped by the people who enter it.

The first kahani is from my family, which had roots in Sialkot, Lahore and Quetta: the archives of Mukul Prabhat and Lata Kedar.

Mukul Prabhat Kedar from Sialkot, born on April 17, 1906, was among six siblings — five brothers and one sister. The family of his wife, Amrit Lata, came from Rangoon, Burma, having moved to Jalandhar when her father gave up his job as an engineer during WW-I. Kedar was a patriot to the core!

As a young boy, he left the elitist missionary institution and transferred himself to a local school during the non-cooperation movement. He also learnt how to spin yarn on the charkha and won a gold medal at the Congress Provincial Conference in Sialkot in 1920. And during his years at National College, Lahore, he spent time with the legendary Bhagat Singh and even went on a boating trip with him on the river Ravi.

On display are his diaries, albums, family tree and other objects and documents.

If you too have a story to share, write to gharkikahaniyaan@museocamera.org

(The memorabilia has been contributed by Atul Kedar, Aditya Arya, Meenakshi Sachdev Varma and Gayatri Chitale from the Kedar family)