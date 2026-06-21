Imageine: Photographer Rakesh Sinha and fame by frame

When Rakesh Sinha took to photography in the early 1970s, Lucknow was a major cultural hub. Employed in a technical job, his days were spent engrossed in instruments. His evenings came alive as he went about capturing the khanak of ghungroos, the thaap of tabla, the twang of the sarod, the drama and melodrama of theatre — all in images.

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Assisting his elder brother, a photographer, on assignments, he didn’t realise when he turned into one himself. What began as a hobby became a lifelong mission — to preserve music, the golden times and the memory of greats performing. And this five-decade contribution to performance arts photography was honoured recently with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2025.

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From Pune to Gwalior to Delhi, Sinha followed artistes — clicking Ustad Vilayat Ali Khan as he mesmerised his audiences, Shovana Narayan as she engaged with the onlookers through her bhaav, Anupam Kher drawing people into the character he played, Sitara Devi as her electrifying energy transcended the space around her…

According to his own rough estimate, he has clicked more than 2,000 artistes.

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Like most photographers, his journey has been synonymous with the changing technology. From analogue to digital, he acknowledges the kind of freedom times have brought. The old world charm of rushing to studios to developing the roll in the dark room to bringing an image to life is now long gone. He still remembers being scared of the film finishing before the evening ended. But, over the years, one thing has remained unchanged: his love for black & white photography. He feels it adds a certain depth to the photographs.

Having his own processing studio helped get the exposure right. The B&W enlargements have been exhibited at various music and dance festivals, bringing him accolades and honours.

The images here are a glimpse into that illustrious journey.