Imageine: Pose and poise in fashion photographer Sumiko Murgai Nanda’s works

I was always interested in the visual medium and used to sketch and paint in my growing-up years, but it was photography that I found most interesting. I never imagined that it would take shape as a full-time profession. At that point, I was simply following my passion.

I started my career by assisting leading photographer Amit Pasricha for a few months. Today, I have documented the works of many leading designers of India, including Tarun Tahiliani, Rina Dhaka, Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Suneet Verma, Manish Arora and Ritu Kumar.

Working with both colour and black and white, I love to experiment with extremes of lighting, composition and styling. I love interacting with people and understanding the various layers of their lives; photography is just an extension of that. This curiosity also led me to follow many serious and interesting subjects. I have followed the Femina Miss Indias for a couple of years, capturing their behind-the-scenes moments. A project close to my heart is the photo essay ‘Transending Limits’, which traces the journey of the transgender community; it was showcased at Alliance Francaise.

At present, I am working on two photo essays. One of them is on the ancient city of Varanasi. It is a body of work depicting the pulse of the city. These images are my version of how I see this magnificent city known for its architecture, religious mystique, political angle and historical significance. The other captures life on the streets of Tokyo and Kyoto and aims at feeling the pulse that the streets of the two cities display with complete transparency.

My works have been showcased at the iconic ‘Drishti — 75 years of Indian Image-making’ and are currently part of ‘Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography’, both presented by India Photo Archive Foundation.

— Nanda is a leading fashion photographer based in New Delhi