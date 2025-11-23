Imageine: Pure bliss in Anandpur Sahib

In a throwback to 1999, when Anandpur Sahib was painted pristine white to mark 300 years of the founding of Khalsa Panth, this year, too, the town founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur is set to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of its founder by donning a fresh coat of the colour of peace.

Philanthropists have donated over 20,000 litres of white paint, and residents have stepped forward to beautify the pilgrimage centre for this week’s commemorations. Back then, journalists and photographers from across the globe had converged upon Anandpur Sahib to cover the celebrations marking the birth of one of the world’s youngest religions.

Here, eminent lensman Sondeep Shankar shares images he clicked in November 1998 in the run-up to the Khalsa tercentenary celebrations. Alongside are photographs by Karam Singh of The Tribune, clicked in April 1999.