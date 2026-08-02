Imageine: Sanjay Das’ Hola Mohalla photos in B&W are moments to cherish

India’s rich cultural diversity and its many unique customs and traditions have been a major source of inspiration for Sanjay Das. “It has always been my endeavour to bring forth the untold stories that this country has to offer, and showcase them to the world at large,” he says.

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For Sanjay, photography developed as a passion in his early college days. Two decades on, his works are a merger of theoretical and conceptual assertions, with experiences, interests or fascination finally forming the image and its meaning.

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Sanjay, who lives in Delhi, says he has always been drawn to capturing the mystery of a fleeting moment through his lens. The objective is to create imagery that tells a story — in colour, in texture, in light and in shadow.

In these images, on display at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh until September 15, he renders the eclectic, high-energy event of Hola Mohalla in black and white, instilling an immediate charge, stillness, and rhythmic weight. The show is curated by Seema Bhalla.

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By stripping away colour, the photographs remove sensory noise and what remains is the core and soul of Hola Mohalla, a tradition of faith, valour and service towards humanity.