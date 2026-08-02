DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Arts / Imageine: Sanjay Das’ Hola Mohalla photos in B&W are moments to cherish

Imageine: Sanjay Das’ Hola Mohalla photos in B&W are moments to cherish

The images are on display at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh until September 15

article_Author
Sanjay Das
Updated At : 03:17 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo by Sanjay Das.
Advertisement

India’s rich cultural diversity and its many unique customs and traditions have been a major source of inspiration for Sanjay Das. “It has always been my endeavour to bring forth the untold stories that this country has to offer, and showcase them to the world at large,” he says.

Advertisement

For Sanjay, photography developed as a passion in his early college days. Two decades on, his works are a merger of theoretical and conceptual assertions, with experiences, interests or fascination finally forming the image and its meaning.

Advertisement

Photo by Sanjay Das.

Photo by Sanjay Das.

Advertisement

Sanjay, who lives in Delhi, says he has always been drawn to capturing the mystery of a fleeting moment through his lens. The objective is to create imagery that tells a story — in colour, in texture, in light and in shadow.

In these images, on display at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh until September 15, he renders the eclectic, high-energy event of Hola Mohalla in black and white, instilling an immediate charge, stillness, and rhythmic weight. The show is curated by Seema Bhalla.

Advertisement

Photo by Sanjay Das.

Photo by Sanjay Das.

By stripping away colour, the photographs remove sensory noise and what remains is the core and soul of Hola Mohalla, a tradition of faith, valour and service towards humanity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts