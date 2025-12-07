DT
Imageine: Sparks of life

Imageine: Sparks of life

Ravi Madan
Updated At : 05:20 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo by Ravi Madan.
Ravi Madan, aka Rockugraphy, is a Gurugram-based retired engineer and a full-time photography enthusiast. He traded the spanner for a viewfinder in pursuit of something far less predictable: fleeting moments of mischief, irony, and quiet magic.

Photo by Ravi Madan.
Strings of Age. Photo by Ravi Madan.

In a world that rushes by, his camera catches the playful, the strange, and the often-overlooked sparks of life. He is drawn to delightful contrasts, the odd pairings and tiny contradictions. They remind of the ever-changing ever-alive world.

The Selfie. Photo by Ravi Madan.
The Selfie. Photo by Ravi Madan.

The frames are his quiet little conspiracies: whispers that get louder the longer you linger. And in his own words: “Here’s my beautiful chaos, my precious me. These are the moments that saw me chuckle.”

— Curated by Aditya Arya, director of Museo Camera, Gurugram

