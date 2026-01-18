DT
Imageine: Those looks

Imageine: Those looks

Visual artist Pradeep Chandra shares intimate portraits of Indian celebs in Imageine

Pradeep Chandra
Updated At : 04:58 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amitabh Bachchan in Agnipath. Photo by Pradeep Chandra
My career as a photojournalist began with a simple Sure Shot camera gifted to me by my elder brother, Shiva Chandra. He was a photographer and an assistant director for films. It was his influence that first sparked my interest in photography. By the time I was in school, I was already mastering the 120/35mm camera and dreaming of making a career in photography.

Waheeda Rehman on the sets of Baat Ek Raat Ki. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.
Waheeda Rehman on the sets of Baat Ek Raat Ki. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.

What fascinated me most in those early days was reading the names of photographers in magazines like The Illustrated Weekly of India and Dharmyug. I would often head straight from school to Filmistan Studios, where my brother worked, eager to immerse myself in the world of film and photography. My first major photograph was of Waheeda Rehman, taken on the sets of ‘Baat Ek Raat Ki’. To my surprise, the image got full-page spreads in Filmfare and Madhuri. That cemented my decision to dedicate my life to photography.

Rajesh Khanna in Do Raaste. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.
Rajesh Khanna in Do Raaste. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.

My journey took a significant turn when I met Rajesh Khanna. He appreciated my work and introduced me to filmmaker Raj Khosla, who hired me as a still photographer for ‘Do Raaste’. Thereafter, I found myself photographing some of the most iconic faces in Indian cinema, with my work regularly featured in magazines.

After a brief move to Delhi due to health issues, I worked at Delhi Press under Paresh Nath. It was a rich period of experimentation — photographing everything from fashion and politics to music and literature. When I returned to Bombay in 1980, I became the photo editor for Namita Gokhale’s magazine Super. Over the years, I collaborated with leading publications, including The Illustrated Weekly of India under Pritish Nandy, who gave me the freedom to truly explore my craft.

A 1991 photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Murli Manohar Joshi’s rath yatra in Wardha, Maharashtra. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.
A 1991 photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Murli Manohar Joshi’s rath yatra in Wardha, Maharashtra. Photo by Pradeep Chandra.

My lens has captured some of the most defining moments of our time — from the Mumbai riots to the Congress centenary celebrations. Along the way, I also pursued personal projects, such as documenting the stories of Kashmiri Pandits, the children of Kamathipura, and the havelis of Shekhawati. I authored books like ‘AB: The Legend’ and ‘MF Husain: A Pictorial Tribute’, blending my love for photography and storytelling.

I am presently working on a book on MF Husain, to be released this year, followed by volumes on Pritish Nandy and B Prabha.

— Curated by Aditya Arya, director of Museo Camera, Gurugram

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

