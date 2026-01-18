Imageine: Those looks

My career as a photojournalist began with a simple Sure Shot camera gifted to me by my elder brother, Shiva Chandra. He was a photographer and an assistant director for films. It was his influence that first sparked my interest in photography. By the time I was in school, I was already mastering the 120/35mm camera and dreaming of making a career in photography.

What fascinated me most in those early days was reading the names of photographers in magazines like The Illustrated Weekly of India and Dharmyug. I would often head straight from school to Filmistan Studios, where my brother worked, eager to immerse myself in the world of film and photography. My first major photograph was of Waheeda Rehman, taken on the sets of ‘Baat Ek Raat Ki’. To my surprise, the image got full-page spreads in Filmfare and Madhuri. That cemented my decision to dedicate my life to photography.

My journey took a significant turn when I met Rajesh Khanna. He appreciated my work and introduced me to filmmaker Raj Khosla, who hired me as a still photographer for ‘Do Raaste’. Thereafter, I found myself photographing some of the most iconic faces in Indian cinema, with my work regularly featured in magazines.

After a brief move to Delhi due to health issues, I worked at Delhi Press under Paresh Nath. It was a rich period of experimentation — photographing everything from fashion and politics to music and literature. When I returned to Bombay in 1980, I became the photo editor for Namita Gokhale’s magazine Super. Over the years, I collaborated with leading publications, including The Illustrated Weekly of India under Pritish Nandy, who gave me the freedom to truly explore my craft.

My lens has captured some of the most defining moments of our time — from the Mumbai riots to the Congress centenary celebrations. Along the way, I also pursued personal projects, such as documenting the stories of Kashmiri Pandits, the children of Kamathipura, and the havelis of Shekhawati. I authored books like ‘AB: The Legend’ and ‘MF Husain: A Pictorial Tribute’, blending my love for photography and storytelling.

I am presently working on a book on MF Husain, to be released this year, followed by volumes on Pritish Nandy and B Prabha.

— Curated by Aditya Arya, director of Museo Camera, Gurugram