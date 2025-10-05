DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Arts / Imageine: Ways of seeing

Imageine: Ways of seeing

Capturing the Durga Puja fervour in Kolkata

article_Author
Mahishini Colonne
Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo by Mahishini Colonne.
Advertisement

I was in Kolkata for 30 hours last week. The skyline was framed by green canopies. There were Durgas in every form imaginable. Bright yellow taxis. A chorus of horns and chaos.

Advertisement

Photo by Mahishini Colonne.

I am not a professional photographer. I don’t know the technicalities of photography. I take photographs to capture what makes me smile, what I see around me, and what I find interesting. I think I tend to sometimes notice things that others don’t. This relates to both nature as well as things that are human-made. It’s all very simple. It’s my way of saying — this is what I saw; this is what touched me; this is what moved me; this is what made me smile. I am sharing these pictures with you. Perhaps they may bring some joy to you too!

Advertisement

Photo by Mahishini Colonne.

I take pictures mostly with my phone (Galaxy S25) and at times with the Nikon Coolpix P950. These pictures in Kolkata were taken with both.

Advertisement

— Mahishini Colonne is Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts