Imageine: Ways of seeing

I was in Kolkata for 30 hours last week. The skyline was framed by green canopies. There were Durgas in every form imaginable. Bright yellow taxis. A chorus of horns and chaos.

Advertisement

I am not a professional photographer. I don’t know the technicalities of photography. I take photographs to capture what makes me smile, what I see around me, and what I find interesting. I think I tend to sometimes notice things that others don’t. This relates to both nature as well as things that are human-made. It’s all very simple. It’s my way of saying — this is what I saw; this is what touched me; this is what moved me; this is what made me smile. I am sharing these pictures with you. Perhaps they may bring some joy to you too!

Advertisement

I take pictures mostly with my phone (Galaxy S25) and at times with the Nikon Coolpix P950. These pictures in Kolkata were taken with both.

Advertisement

— Mahishini Colonne is Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India