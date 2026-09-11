Imagining paradise in art

Founded earlier this year by collector and art advisor Teesta Bhandare, the Knowledge Convergence Foundation (TKCF) is a first-of-its-kind platform for the exchange of ideas across diverse disciplines. The Foundation aims to advance this vision through curated residencies, workshops, publications, and exhibitions that foster dialogue and collaboration. It announced the launch of its inaugural multidisciplinary and multi-generational residency programme for artists and writers in Salogra, Himachal Pradesh. This residency programme brings together artists from across generations and practices in an intimate setting.

TKCF’s inaugural residency edition centres on the theme of ‘Paradise Promised’. A series of thematic workshops and discussions were integral to the residency, designed to encourage critical inquiry and dialogue. Notable participating facilitators include historian Sohail Hashmi, author and festival director Namita Gokhale, Anahita Batra, and singer-composer-filmmaker Madan Gopal Singh, accompanied by Pritam Ghosal. Through sustained interactions with thought leaders and peers, the residency seeks to inspire participants to reconsider established perspectives and engage with contemporary realities through diverse lenses.

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The residency will culminate in ‘Paradise Promised’, an exhibition at Bikaner House, New Delhi, from September 12 to 16, bringing together the works created during the programme in response to their experiences during the residency and to the theme. To ensure a holistic curation, it will also showcase works by artists who did not participate in the residency but whose works are aligned with the theme.

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The inaugural residents included Rekha Hebbar Rao, Veer Munshi, Kodanda Rao Teppala, Sheena Maria Piedade, Digbijayee Khatua, Dhiraj Pednekar and Lina Vincent. Other participating artists whose works are aligned with the curatorial theme include Shailesh BR, Akshata Mokashi and Dhiraj Rabha.

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Bhandare says the idea behind the Foundation is to provide a platform for conversation without social barriers and awkwardness that exist in everyday interactions between stakeholders of the creative community. “The idea is that everyone, no matter the experience or field of discipline, can contribute meaningfully and should have a space to do so.”

Reflecting on the residency, artist Veer Munshi adds: “It can become an important place for mentorship and a working residency for multidisciplinary practitioners in one place, which is needed to build social consciousness of people, which goes on to become material for different mediums to work on because of the interaction of different creatives.”

On view till September 16