Inaugural Art Dhaka to bring artists, collectors and cultural voices together

Art Dhaka launched its inaugural edition today (November 6-10), introducing an art fair that brings together traditional, modern and contemporary artistic practices within a shared cultural environment.

Held at Aloki in Dhaka, the five-day event will feature works by more than 130 artists, alongside exhibitions, immersive installations, performances, architectural interventions and a programme of discussions exploring the evolving landscape of art and culture in Bangladesh.

Conceived as more than a conventional art marketplace, Art Dhaka seeks to establish a platform for artistic discovery, dialogue and exchange, connecting artists, galleries, collectors, institutions and the wider public. Central to its vision is the belief that art should be accessible to all, and that a thriving cultural ecosystem depends on meaningful engagement between those who create, support and experience art.

The fair's curatorial direction will be led by Najmun Nahar Keya and Zihan Karim, bringing together artistic practices across generations, disciplines and traditions. Rather than presenting art through rigid distinctions of period or medium, the fair aims to create a considered environment in which diverse artistic expressions can be encountered in dialogue with one another. A dedicated Print Pavilion, curated by Fareha Zeba, will explore the rich traditions and techniques of printmaking, while introducing original prints as an accessible entry point into art collecting.

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Beyond the central art fair, the event will present a series of specially conceived exhibitions and programmes that broaden the ways in which art is experienced, interpreted and engaged with. Among these is ‘Leaping Across Time’, a special exhibition curated by Mustafa Zaman, paying tribute to the pioneering artists whose practices laid the foundations of modern art in Bangladesh.

‘The Immersive Zone’ will offer a new dimension to experiencing art through a specially developed presentation of works from Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana’s Fata Morgana series. Meanwhile, the Architecture Pavilion, designed by architect Rashed Chowdhury, will draw upon Bengal’s architectural heritage and material traditions to explore new possibilities for temporary, environmentally conscious structures.

A series of panel discussions will bring together artists, cultural practitioners, collectors and industry stakeholders to examine questions of patronage, artistic infrastructure, public art and the development of a sustainable art ecosystem in Bangladesh.

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Art Dhaka was founded by Durjoy Rahman, Fahd Sattar, Nahar Khan, and T Aumia Khundkar, whose combined experience spans art, culture, business, media and creative enterprise. Durjoy Rahman is the founder of Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation; Nahar Khan is the founder of Solis and executive editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB); Fahd Sattar is the founder and chief executive officer of Aloki, and co-founder of Dhaka Makers; and T Aumia Khundkar is the deputy managing director of ICE Media Ltd., and is associated with Bengal Foundation.

Through its inaugural edition, Art Dhaka seeks to strengthen the connections that sustain artistic practice, encourage new forms of patronage and expand opportunities for artists to engage with audiences. In doing so, the fair aims to contribute to a more connected and accessible art ecosystem while creating new opportunities for engagement with Bangladesh’s diverse artistic landscape.

Participating artists include A Asan, Abdur Razzaque, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Abu Al Naeem, Abu Taher, AH Dhali Tomal, Alak Roy and Aminul Islam among others.