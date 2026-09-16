DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Arts / India’s art takes to the streets of Venice

India’s art takes to the streets of Venice

A series of performances, music and poetry is being held across the city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:45 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
(L- R) Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Dr Amin Jaffer (curator) and Bala at The National Pavilion of India. Copyright Joe Habben
Advertisement

The National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia has taken its exploration of home, memory and belonging beyond its exhibition walls, with a series of performances, music and poetry across the city.

The programme, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in partnership with Serendipity Arts and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), began on September 13 and continues through September 17. It accompanies the pavilion exhibition, ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer.

Advertisement

Spread across Venice’s historic squares and cultural institutions, the programme brings contemporary Indian artistic practices into the public sphere, exploring themes of movement, material, language, migration, memory, belonging and cultural continuity. Two of the works, ‘One World’ and ‘Hakchang – Polang’ (Body Vessel), are new commissions created for the programme.

Advertisement

The series opened on September 13 with ‘One World’, a new musical commission by singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari at the Conservatorio Benedetto Marcello. Bringing together Indian folk traditions, Hindustani classical music and original compositions, the performance explored music as a means of transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. The work will subsequently travel to India as part of a wider cultural programme.

Tewari also curated ‘Encounters’, presented at Mercato di Rialto on September 14. The programme brought together folk music, Hindustani classical traditions and contemporary songwriting in an intimate performance centred on listening, kinship and shared experience.

Advertisement

‘Hakchang – Polang’ (Body Vessel), choreographed by Surjit Nongmeikapam, is a contemporary dance work, commissioned for Venice. It draws on Manipuri traditions to explore the relationship between body, memory and material. It brings together folklore, artisan knowledge and contemporary movement.

The work was presented in Venice’s public squares on September 14 and 15 and will have its final public performances on September 17 at Campo Sant’ Agnese, followed by a presentation at Palazzo Diedo, Berggruen Arts & Culture.

Poetry took centre stage on September 15 with La ‘Casa in India / Beit-e-Bhārat’, curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote in partnership with Casa delle Parole. Held at Palazzo Grassi, the literary programme featured readings in 10 languages of the Indian subcontinent, accompanied by Italian translations. The selection of poetry, spanning more than two millennia from the Upanishads to contemporary writers, reflected on the idea of home.

On September 16, ‘Common Time’ brings an eight-member ensemble led by Tewari to Teatro Piccolo Arsenal. Combining Hindustani rock and folk music, the technology-free performance draws inspiration from nature and the ocean and explores compassion, friendship, unity and hope through original compositions and live instrumentation.

The programme will continue on September 28 with ‘Seeds of the Sacred – A Bharatanatyam Offering to the Human Spirit’, performed by Anwesha Das at Teatro Piccolo Arsenal. The performance uses Bharatanatyam’s vocabulary of movement, gesture, music and storytelling to explore authenticity, humility, earth-rootedness and spiritual proportion.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said the accompanying programme extends the pavilion’s exploration of memory and place through music, dance, poetry and song, taking the experience of India in Venice beyond the pavilion.

“The India Pavilion was always conceived as a living space for dialogue, within and beyond the exhibition itself,” said Sunil Kant Munjal, founder and patron, Serendipity Arts. He said the programme allows contemporary Indian artists to interact directly with Venice through performance, music and literature.

The city-wide programme is being presented in partnership with Palazzo Diedo, Berggruen Arts & Culture, Palazzo Grassi, Conservatorio Benedetto Marcello and the City of Venice, under Direttore Generale, Vela Spa.

The India Pavilion exhibition remains on view until November 22.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts