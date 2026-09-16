India’s art takes to the streets of Venice

The National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia has taken its exploration of home, memory and belonging beyond its exhibition walls, with a series of performances, music and poetry across the city.

The programme, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in partnership with Serendipity Arts and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), began on September 13 and continues through September 17. It accompanies the pavilion exhibition, ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer.

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Spread across Venice’s historic squares and cultural institutions, the programme brings contemporary Indian artistic practices into the public sphere, exploring themes of movement, material, language, migration, memory, belonging and cultural continuity. Two of the works, ‘One World’ and ‘Hakchang – Polang’ (Body Vessel), are new commissions created for the programme.

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The series opened on September 13 with ‘One World’, a new musical commission by singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari at the Conservatorio Benedetto Marcello. Bringing together Indian folk traditions, Hindustani classical music and original compositions, the performance explored music as a means of transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. The work will subsequently travel to India as part of a wider cultural programme.

Tewari also curated ‘Encounters’, presented at Mercato di Rialto on September 14. The programme brought together folk music, Hindustani classical traditions and contemporary songwriting in an intimate performance centred on listening, kinship and shared experience.

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‘Hakchang – Polang’ (Body Vessel), choreographed by Surjit Nongmeikapam, is a contemporary dance work, commissioned for Venice. It draws on Manipuri traditions to explore the relationship between body, memory and material. It brings together folklore, artisan knowledge and contemporary movement.

The work was presented in Venice’s public squares on September 14 and 15 and will have its final public performances on September 17 at Campo Sant’ Agnese, followed by a presentation at Palazzo Diedo, Berggruen Arts & Culture.

Poetry took centre stage on September 15 with La ‘Casa in India / Beit-e-Bhārat’, curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote in partnership with Casa delle Parole. Held at Palazzo Grassi, the literary programme featured readings in 10 languages of the Indian subcontinent, accompanied by Italian translations. The selection of poetry, spanning more than two millennia from the Upanishads to contemporary writers, reflected on the idea of home.

On September 16, ‘Common Time’ brings an eight-member ensemble led by Tewari to Teatro Piccolo Arsenal. Combining Hindustani rock and folk music, the technology-free performance draws inspiration from nature and the ocean and explores compassion, friendship, unity and hope through original compositions and live instrumentation.

The programme will continue on September 28 with ‘Seeds of the Sacred – A Bharatanatyam Offering to the Human Spirit’, performed by Anwesha Das at Teatro Piccolo Arsenal. The performance uses Bharatanatyam’s vocabulary of movement, gesture, music and storytelling to explore authenticity, humility, earth-rootedness and spiritual proportion.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said the accompanying programme extends the pavilion’s exploration of memory and place through music, dance, poetry and song, taking the experience of India in Venice beyond the pavilion.

“The India Pavilion was always conceived as a living space for dialogue, within and beyond the exhibition itself,” said Sunil Kant Munjal, founder and patron, Serendipity Arts. He said the programme allows contemporary Indian artists to interact directly with Venice through performance, music and literature.

The city-wide programme is being presented in partnership with Palazzo Diedo, Berggruen Arts & Culture, Palazzo Grassi, Conservatorio Benedetto Marcello and the City of Venice, under Direttore Generale, Vela Spa.

The India Pavilion exhibition remains on view until November 22.