Indo-French cultural exchange: Villa Swagatam selects 35 laureates for fourth edition

The French Institute in India has announced the selection of 35 laureates for the fourth edition of Villa Swagatam, its flagship Indo-French residency programme, which will run from August 2026 to August 2027. Bringing together artists, designers, authors, graphic novelists, translators and researchers from France and South Asia, the initiative continues to strengthen cultural ties through immersive residencies across a network of 30 partner institutions in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and France.

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The latest edition is being held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, with innovation serving not only as its theme but also as its guiding principle. The programme encourages mobility, experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration, creating opportunities for creative practitioners to engage with new artistic, cultural and intellectual environments.

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Announcing the new cohort, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou described Villa Swagatam as “a remarkable laboratory for Indo-French cultural cooperation and innovation”. He said the programme enables artists, writers and thinkers to experiment, forge unexpected collaborations and deepen the cultural friendship between France and South Asia.

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Interest in the programme continues to grow. The 2026 open call, held between April 17 and June 7, received 540 applications from France and India. A notable feature of this year’s selection is the strong participation of members of the Indian diaspora, whose work continues to draw inspiration from India despite being based internationally.

Among them are London-based multidisciplinary artist Kirti Virmani, who will undertake a residency at Fondation La Napoule, and contemporary dancer and choreographer Aishwarya Raut, who will develop a new work inspired by Indian movement traditions during her residency at the Centre National de la Danse in Pantin.

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Craftsmanship, sustainability and material innovation remain central themes of this edition. Textile artist Kaanchi Chopra will join the Manufactures Nationales, while Gargi Chandola will undertake a residency at Fondation Thalie in Arles, exploring traditional knowledge systems and ecological practices. In India, StoneX Global in Kishangarh will host French artists Sophia Taillet and Vincent Voillat, who will engage with the region’s renowned marble and stone craftsmanship.

Emerging ceramic artist Ayantika Sajwal, a recent graduate of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, will undertake her first international residency at macLYON, where she will experiment with clay while engaging with France’s rich ceramic traditions.

Graphic storytelling has emerged as another defining feature of the programme. French graphic novelist Pierre Dawance will begin a residency in Bhutan, while Indian creators Debangshu Moulik, Mia Jose, Charbak Dipta and Vidyun Sabhaney will undertake residencies in leading French institutions, including Villa Gillet, the Maison des auteurs in Angoulême and La Marelle in Marseille, developing new works inspired by their host environments.

The programme also places renewed emphasis on critical inquiry. Artist and researcher Aastha Chauhan will join the Institut d'études avancées de Nantes, while acclaimed novelist Shubhangi Swarup will become the first Villa Swagatam resident in La Réunion, exploring the shared ecological histories of the Indian Ocean through literature.

With its growing international reach and diverse cohort, Villa Swagatam continues to serve as a vibrant platform for artistic collaboration, innovation and enduring cultural dialogue between France and South Asia.