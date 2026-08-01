DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Arts / Indo-French cultural exchange: Villa Swagatam selects 35 laureates for fourth edition

Indo-French cultural exchange: Villa Swagatam selects 35 laureates for fourth edition

Residencies across France and South Asia will bring together artists, writers, designers and researchers as part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Detail of artwork of Erika Povilonyte, who will be undertaking a residency at Nila House in November 2026 © Paulius Vepštastwork
Advertisement

The French Institute in India has announced the selection of 35 laureates for the fourth edition of Villa Swagatam, its flagship Indo-French residency programme, which will run from August 2026 to August 2027. Bringing together artists, designers, authors, graphic novelists, translators and researchers from France and South Asia, the initiative continues to strengthen cultural ties through immersive residencies across a network of 30 partner institutions in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and France.

Advertisement

The latest edition is being held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, with innovation serving not only as its theme but also as its guiding principle. The programme encourages mobility, experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration, creating opportunities for creative practitioners to engage with new artistic, cultural and intellectual environments.

Advertisement

Announcing the new cohort, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou described Villa Swagatam as “a remarkable laboratory for Indo-French cultural cooperation and innovation”. He said the programme enables artists, writers and thinkers to experiment, forge unexpected collaborations and deepen the cultural friendship between France and South Asia.

Advertisement

Interest in the programme continues to grow. The 2026 open call, held between April 17 and June 7, received 540 applications from France and India. A notable feature of this year’s selection is the strong participation of members of the Indian diaspora, whose work continues to draw inspiration from India despite being based internationally.

Among them are London-based multidisciplinary artist Kirti Virmani, who will undertake a residency at Fondation La Napoule, and contemporary dancer and choreographer Aishwarya Raut, who will develop a new work inspired by Indian movement traditions during her residency at the Centre National de la Danse in Pantin.

Advertisement

Craftsmanship, sustainability and material innovation remain central themes of this edition. Textile artist Kaanchi Chopra will join the Manufactures Nationales, while Gargi Chandola will undertake a residency at Fondation Thalie in Arles, exploring traditional knowledge systems and ecological practices. In India, StoneX Global in Kishangarh will host French artists Sophia Taillet and Vincent Voillat, who will engage with the region’s renowned marble and stone craftsmanship.

Aishwarya Raut performing at the Mobilier National in December 2025. She will be undertaking a residency at the Centre national de la Danse in February and March 2027 © Thibaut Chapotot

Aishwarya Raut performing at the Mobilier National in December 2025. She will be undertaking a residency at the Centre national de la Danse in February and March 2027 © Thibaut Chapotot

Emerging ceramic artist Ayantika Sajwal, a recent graduate of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, will undertake her first international residency at macLYON, where she will experiment with clay while engaging with France’s rich ceramic traditions.

Graphic storytelling has emerged as another defining feature of the programme. French graphic novelist Pierre Dawance will begin a residency in Bhutan, while Indian creators Debangshu Moulik, Mia Jose, Charbak Dipta and Vidyun Sabhaney will undertake residencies in leading French institutions, including Villa Gillet, the Maison des auteurs in Angoulême and La Marelle in Marseille, developing new works inspired by their host environments.

The programme also places renewed emphasis on critical inquiry. Artist and researcher Aastha Chauhan will join the Institut d'études avancées de Nantes, while acclaimed novelist Shubhangi Swarup will become the first Villa Swagatam resident in La Réunion, exploring the shared ecological histories of the Indian Ocean through literature.

With its growing international reach and diverse cohort, Villa Swagatam continues to serve as a vibrant platform for artistic collaboration, innovation and enduring cultural dialogue between France and South Asia.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts