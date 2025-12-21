Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Local histories, global voices

Used jute sacks shroud 30-foot-high walls, discarded chairs in all shapes and sizes fill up the steps across the huge room. For more than two centuries, this cavernous hall at Anand Warehouse in Kochi’s Mattancherry was a silent witness to colonial plunder that unfolded in the region. Today, Ghanian artist Ibrahim Mahama’s seminal work ‘Parliament of Ghosts’ transforms the space into an alternate archive — one that foregrounds histories of labour, trade and movement. This is an ongoing work by Mahama, one of the most exciting new voices in the global art world.

Mahama always makes it a point that his work reflects the history and culture of the place where it is being showcased. For the sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale — which began on December 12 and where this work will be on display until the end of the Biennale on March 31 — these sacks were sourced locally and sewn together by Malayali women; the chairs were procured from second-hand furniture shops around town. His work tells a history that no one else will: a history of the hands that made these sacks and chairs; a history of the invisible labour that sustained colonial economies.

Mahama (38) secured the top spot on the prestigious ArtReview Power 100 list for 2024 earlier this month, becoming the first African artist to do so. He is not the only big name at the three-month-long festival of arts. The Biennale, titled ‘for the time being’, is being headlined by renowned Serbian conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramovic, who will present ‘The Past, Present, and Future of Performance Art’, a lecture that maps her artistic journey and traces the evolution of live and performance art as a discipline, in February. Until then, visitors can experience ‘Waterfall’ (2003), her 18-metre-wide video installation at the Island Warehouse on Willingdon Island. The work features 108 portraits of monks and nuns captured across India in a continuous chant, creating a “waterfall” of voices.

Among the Indian luminaries are Gulammohammed Sheikh, whose retrospective of six decades is on view at Durbar Hall in Ernakulam; the late Vivan Sundaram, whose last work — photographic installation ‘Six Stations of a Life Pursued’ — is being showcased at Cube Art Spaces, Mattancherry; and the late Gieve Patel at SMS Hall.

Every two years, Kochi comes alive with bumper visual art activity. This time, the twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry will be hosting 66 artists/collectives from 25 nations, along with parallel shows. The main exhibition area is Coir Godown at Aspinwall House; the Biennale spreads to its either side, the sea barely 100 metres from several venues, bringing in the breeze as the temperatures soar in the day. Most venues are pretty-looking colonial-era buildings or abandoned warehouses, offering room for art and experiment.

At Aspinwall House, Birender Yadav’s work titled ‘Only the Earth Knows Their Labour’ is arresting. He uses clay from brick-kilns to create this installation, giving a voice to those who live and die on the margins — unremembered, unheard, unacknowledged. He creates tools of a labourer, bags, slippers and pillows — all carved from clay, sending a shudder down the spine. Yadav grew up in Jharkhand’s coal mines where his father worked and lived in close proximity with brick-kiln workers and their kids. It was, but natural, for clay to creep into this work.

Every corner at Aspinwall House elucidates art. Ratna Gupta’s sculptures speak of change that comes with time. Her work is mainly focused on found objects as twigs, paper or a comb, which are then treated with dissimilar materials such as resin, bronze, surgical gloves, too... “Everything ages and it must. In my work, nothing is shiny and polished,” she says. The works are small, but they are very many, making the onlookers stay, see and reflect. Gupta says that’s the idea: “to try to make the viewer spend time with the works.”

The courtyard is a space for performance artists. Here, Yuko Kaseki is walking, gently touching the rammed earth walls of the structure created for the Biennale, as part of ‘Perpetual Infinity’, her day-long performance. Later, she’ll swim in a pool of blood.

Nearby, Pakistani artist Bani Abidi and Indian architect Anupama Kundoo, both Berlin-based, are laying out a ‘dastarkhwaan’. Still under construction, ‘Barakah’ will serve as a work of art that also invites people to sit, eat, and relax for a nominal price. Biennale’s curator Nikhil Chopra says the idea is to blur the boundaries between India and Pakistan, but unfortunately, the “blister in the relationship” hasn’t allowed Bani to make it here.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad-based Faiza Hassan’s work on the wooden floor glitters in light; she spent a month drawing an ocean wave from vark, edible silver foil. Anja Ibsch from Berlin is presenting her anatomical works. Bhasha Chakrabarti’s patchwork quilts are showcased with soundscape created by songs of African-American women in Alabama and Siddi women in Karnataka.

At Pepper House next door, Hasseena Suresh presents heads in ceramic; two artists invite onlookers to witness their intimate moments, but in turn question their gaze, as if accusing them of being voyeurs. Yugoslavian artist Jompet Kuswidananto’s ‘Ghost Ballad’ creates a bodiless crowd which comes to life to play stringed instruments.

At Mattancherry’s SMS Hall, Mandeep Raikhy’s ‘Hallucinations of an Artefact’ has been mesmerising viewers as he resuscitates the ‘Dancing Girl’ of Mohenjo-daro; Naeem Mohaiemen’s ‘A Missing Can of Film’ reminds of filmmaker Zahir Raihan who disappeared after the liberation of Bangladesh, and how if he had survived, he would have rebelled, yet again. Niraj Satpathy works with discarded factory materials and waste from landfills; Malu Joy’s paintings evoke scenes from a convent’s sick room.

At the Island Warehouse, Abramovic’s installation shares space with LaToya Ruby Frazier, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Arti Kadam, Meenu James, Khageswar Rout and Lakshmi Nivas Collective. At Cube Art Spaces, Sudheesh Yezhuvath’s multimedia exhibition shedding light on Gandhi’s role as the peacemaker of Noakhali stands out for its audacity. A room in Anand Warehouse showcases ‘Indelible Black Marks’, Patiala-based Kulpreet Singh’s film on stubble burning.

In total, there are 22 primary venues, besides collateral projects, with performances ever-evolving and artists flowing in and out. You also get to see curator Roobina Karode shopping in Fort Kochi; the Biennale’s director Bose Krishnamachari rushing from one venue to another; Shobha Broota’s abstractionist art adorning the walls of Mocha Art Cafee; Punjabi sculptor Harmeet Rattan volunteering “just because Bose asked”. If you are lucky, you can listen to Sheikh talk about his paintings — the monumental ‘Kaarawaan’, the portable ‘Kaavads’, his seminal personal work ‘Returning Home After a Long Absence’ featuring his mother.

At the Biennale, the artists fuse personal with political. The young share space with the old. If there is a Kiran Nadar attempting to do all she can for art, there is a Mahama questioning the way art is capitalised.

Mahama wants to take art out of the galleries. He wants contemporary art to do what modern art couldn’t. He wants to create practices so strong, they allow students in America to say we want to be like these artists from India, or elsewhere. He wants to rewrite history books that are always about the modernist white male artists. He wants to invent a new language that can change the way we see the world. And as he quotes Chinua Achebe to a visitor — “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter” — you know he has decided to tell his story. And the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is a part of that story.