DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Arts / Mental health, the overlooked aspect of surgery

Mental health, the overlooked aspect of surgery

In the realm of healthcare, physical health often takes precedence, overshadowing the equally crucial aspect of mental health. However, the inter-connectedness of physical and mental health cannot be understated, particularly in the context of surgical procedures. Surgery, whether elective or...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:59 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In the realm of healthcare, physical health often takes precedence, overshadowing the equally crucial aspect of mental health. However, the inter-connectedness of physical and mental health cannot be understated, particularly in the context of surgical procedures.

Surgery, whether elective or emergency, has profound psychological implications for patients, influencing their emotional well-being and overall recovery. Understanding this relationship is vital for healthcare providers and patients alike, as it significantly affects the outcomes and quality of life.

Post-surgery patients may experience anxiety, depression, mood swings, phobias, fear of recurrence, cognitive difficulties, changes in self-image and even substance abuse. Pre-operative anxiety is also common, with patients worrying about procedural risks, complications and prolonged recovery.

Advertisement

These psychological factors can lead to negative outcomes, including increased pain perception, longer hospital stays, and higher likelihood of complications.

A breast cancer patient in her fifties, for instance, underwent successful surgery, but struggled with grief over the loss of her body part, change in identity and fear of recurrence. Another 40-year-old female patient, operated upon for gallstones, developed loose motions and increased pain perception due to anxiety, doubling her hospital stay.

Advertisement

Healthcare providers must recognise these potential psychological effects and incorporate mental health support into pre-operative and post-operative care plans. Adequate pre-operative assessment with early identification of patients, proper counselling and medication can help address these issues.

Promoting a holistic approach plays a pivotal role in achieving the greatest success in surgical procedures. However, this aspect is often overlooked. The profound impact of surgery on mental health and vice-versa must be addressed with urgency and sensitivity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper