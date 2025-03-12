Mental health, the overlooked aspect of surgery

In the realm of healthcare, physical health often takes precedence, overshadowing the equally crucial aspect of mental health. However, the inter-connectedness of physical and mental health cannot be understated, particularly in the context of surgical procedures.

Surgery, whether elective or emergency, has profound psychological implications for patients, influencing their emotional well-being and overall recovery. Understanding this relationship is vital for healthcare providers and patients alike, as it significantly affects the outcomes and quality of life.

Post-surgery patients may experience anxiety, depression, mood swings, phobias, fear of recurrence, cognitive difficulties, changes in self-image and even substance abuse. Pre-operative anxiety is also common, with patients worrying about procedural risks, complications and prolonged recovery.

These psychological factors can lead to negative outcomes, including increased pain perception, longer hospital stays, and higher likelihood of complications.

A breast cancer patient in her fifties, for instance, underwent successful surgery, but struggled with grief over the loss of her body part, change in identity and fear of recurrence. Another 40-year-old female patient, operated upon for gallstones, developed loose motions and increased pain perception due to anxiety, doubling her hospital stay.

Healthcare providers must recognise these potential psychological effects and incorporate mental health support into pre-operative and post-operative care plans. Adequate pre-operative assessment with early identification of patients, proper counselling and medication can help address these issues.

Promoting a holistic approach plays a pivotal role in achieving the greatest success in surgical procedures. However, this aspect is often overlooked. The profound impact of surgery on mental health and vice-versa must be addressed with urgency and sensitivity.