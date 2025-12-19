New auction records for Tagore & Krishen Khanna

World records were created for prominent artists such as Rabindranath Tagore, Krishen Khanna, Sadanand K Bakre and Walter Langhammer at AstaGuru’s recently concluded Historic Masterpieces auction. Achieving a coveted white-glove result, the auction recorded a 100 per cent sell-through rate, with all 87 lots successfully sold, garnering an impressive sale value of Rs 1,63,65,61,028.

Advertisement

Rabindranath Tagore’s masterpiece titled ‘From Across the Dark’, sold for Rs 10,73,55,551, making it the highest-realised price for artwork by Tagore at an auction. This work holds extraordinary historical and emotional resonance. Painted in June 1937 during the artist’s final and most creatively sustained sojourn in Almora, it reflects the introspective, atmospheric style characteristic of his late period. The imagery, a solitary figure seated low in darkness and another reaching out from the shadows, embodies the psychological intensity of this phase, shaped by age, solitude, and long acquaintance with personal loss.

Advertisement

Krishen Khanna’s biblical theme engagement titled ‘The Last Supper’ is a stunning rendition where he interprets one of the most iconic scenes in Western art through his distinct humanist and expressionist sensibility. This lot was acquired at Rs 10,22,43,382.

Advertisement

A record for artist Walter Langhammer was also created during this auction, a luminous coastal panorama capturing old Bombay, was sold for Rs 56,96,248, which is the highest price ever achieved for a work by Langhammer.

A world record was also achieved for artist Sadanand Bakre with a work titled ‘Monalisa’ which sold for Rs 2,30,73,603. Executed in 1961, this rare figurative work occupies a distinctive position within Bakre’s predominantly abstract and landscape-driven oeuvre.

Advertisement

The stellar line-up also showcased works by more distinguished Indian modernists including Manjit Bawa, J Swaminathan, FN Souza, Jamini Roy, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Somnath Hore, Sadanand Bakre, Ram Kumar, KH Ara, Himmat Shah, Ganesh Pyne and several others.

Speaking about the results, Manoj Mansukhani, director of marketing at AstaGuru Auction House, said, “The outstanding results reflect AstaGuru’s curatorial excellence in presenting rare and significant works within the modern Indian art market. Featuring landmark works by pioneering modern Indian artists, the auction included several pieces appearing at auction for the first time. The strong response from collectors reaffirms the growing interest for modernist works that are new to the market and distinguished by exceptional provenance.”

The auction was held on 14-17 December and an analysis of the results can be viewed on www.astaguru.com.