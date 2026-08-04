New platform to support cultural entrepreneurship in India

India’s cultural and creative economy is home to a growing generation of entrepreneurs building ventures rooted in craft traditions, cultural knowledge systems, design innovation, publishing, technology and community-led impact. Yet despite the rapid growth of India’s startup ecosystem, founders working within the cultural sector often remain underserved by traditional incubation, mentorship and funding networks.

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Addressing this gap, THE BRIJ Incubator and Serendipity Arts, supported by the French Embassy in India through the Fonds Équipe France (FEF) grant, have launched THE BRIJ Incubator Foundry for Cultural Startups, a long-term initiative designed to help early-stage creative ventures build resilient, scalable businesses while remaining anchored in culture.

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Marking the first chapter of this vision, an inaugural cohort, carefully selected from applications received from across the country, includes House of Thinai (Chennai), Milimeter (Noida), The Mango House (Goa), Pusaaka Ventures (Ahmedabad), It’s All Folk (Arunachal Pradesh), Shoppism (Vadodara), Desi Art Mag (Delhi), Culture Lab (Bengaluru), CraftED (Ladakh) and Unity Trails (Bharuch), reflecting the diversity of India’s emerging creative landscape. Notably, 80 per cent of the selected ventures are women-led.

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Over five days in Goa, the founders came together for an intensive residential programme that combined mentorship, peer learning and strategic business development. Designed as a collaborative working lab rather than a conventional accelerator, the Foundry encouraged participants to strengthen their ventures through conversations on market positioning, business models, customer engagement, impact measurement and long-term growth, while remaining connected to the cultural values that shape their work.

Speaking about the initiative, Sunil Kant Munjal, founder & patron of Serendipity Arts, and chairman, THE BRIJ, said, “India’s cultural and creative sectors are home to extraordinary entrepreneurial talent. Across the country, founders are building enterprises rooted in craft traditions, cultural knowledge systems, and creative innovation. In doing so, they are generating livelihoods, strengthening communities, and creating meaningful social impact. Yet most still lack access to the support systems available to more conventional startups. The BRIJ Incubator Foundry was created to help bridge that gap. The diversity, ambition and commitment of this inaugural cohort show what becomes possible when cultural entrepreneurs receive the right support. They also strengthen our belief that cultural entrepreneurship will play an important role in shaping India’s future creative economy.”

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Reflecting on the programme, Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Cooperation and Culture and director of the French Institute in India, said, “By providing founders with access to mentorship, networks and entrepreneurial tools, the programme contributes to building more sustainable cultural enterprises while opening doors for new areas of cooperation between France and India. Our national strategy for supporting CCIs in France has enabled us through the years to assess the potential of culture as an economic field and we want to share that expertise today with India.”