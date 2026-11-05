Next summer, visit Serendipity Arts Festival London

Serendipity Arts, the not-for-profit cultural organisation behind the multidisciplinary arts festival in Goa, will go to London with a major new festival from June 19–27, presented in partnership with some of the city’s leading cultural institutions.

The Great Exhibition Road Festival, led by Imperial College London, will collaborate with Serendipity Arts to create the multidisciplinary event, alongside leading institutions, including Science Museum, V&A South Kensington, Natural History Museum, Royal Albert Hall, Royal Geographical Society, Royal College of Music, Royal College of Art and the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851. The event will take place across Exhibition Road and the surrounding South Kensington Culture Quarter.

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Serendipity Arts Festival London will provide a new platform for artistic exchange between India, the UK and the wider world, bringing the spirit of Serendipity Arts Festival Goa to London while allowing the city’s institutions, communities and spaces to shape its programme. Treating Exhibition Road as a cultural laboratory, where cultures, disciplines and ideas already coexist, the festival will connect South Asian artistic practice with its partners’ collections, histories and expertise across art, science, music, film, design and education. Internationally recognised figures will appear alongside a new generation of artists, performers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, craftspeople and food practitioners from South Asia and its diaspora.

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Six women curators will bring fresh perspectives to the programme, with Veeranganakumari Solanki (New Media), exploring how images connect disciplines; Latika Gupta (Visual Arts) bringing Indian art and material cultures into dialogue; Preethi Athreya (Dance) rethinking movement and the body; Sneha Khanwalkar (Music) creating experimental compositions from local sounds, instruments and voices; Elizabeth Yorke (Culinary Arts) exploring food’s potential to shape a more sustainable future; and Nancy Adajania (New Media) examining the connections between media art, cultural exchange and public life.

From galleries and concert halls to foyers, cafés, and outdoor spaces, the festival will invite audiences to experience familiar places in new ways. London’s South Asian communities will be at the heart of the programme, alongside audiences from across the city. Serendipity Arts Festival London is conceived as an invitation, offering many ways to arrive, take part, and stay curious.

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This announcement follows a milestone year for Serendipity Arts, whose flagship festival in Panjim, Goa, marked its 10th anniversary in December last year. Since launching in 2016, the Festival has welcomed more than one million visitors and participants from over 50 countries, supported more than 10,000 artists and created more than 5,000 project-based jobs across more than 50 sites in Panjim. The new London festival marks the next chapter in Serendipity Arts' international growth, alongside partnerships this year including the National Pavilion of India at La Biennale di Venezia, Rencontres d'Arles, the Royal College of Art, and the Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap) in Paris.

In June this year, Serendipity Arts introduced its work to London through two public projects with the Science Museum and Great Exhibition Road Festival. ‘नैनन की ठगी/Eyes Shall Deceive’, created by composer Sneha Khanwalkar and artist Sudarshan Shetty, combined 16mm film, live music, sound, and visual storytelling, and will be presented again at Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa this December. ‘Giants on the Move’, directed by Dadi Pudumjee and presented with the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, transformed Exhibition Road through giant puppets, moving sculpture, and live percussion.

The forthcoming London festival will build on a growing exchange between cultural institutions in the UK and India. London partners will also contribute to the 11th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival in Panjim, Goa, from December 13–20, extending the collaboration beyond a single festival or city.

Sunil Kant Munjal, founder & patron of Serendipity Arts, said: “For over a decade, Serendipity Arts has created spaces for South Asian artists to experiment, exchange ideas and find new ways of experiencing culture. Bringing that vision to London, in partnership with some of the city's leading cultural institutions, marks a significant new chapter for us. It is an opportunity to place our artists, our ideas and our cultural conversations within a truly global context, and to build lasting connections between South Asia and the world.”

Shefali Munjal, co-founder & patron of Serendipity Arts and Serendipity Arts Festival, said: “South Asian creativity cannot be understood through a single discipline, tradition or geography. It lives as much in food, sound, and movement as it does in a gallery. Our curators, working across generations and disciplines, will bring that richness into museums and public spaces across Exhibition Road, with London’s South Asian communities at the heart of the programme.”