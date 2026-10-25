No red carpet, please, it’s DIFFerent

As DIFF returns for its 15th edition, its greatest offering may be something cinema rarely allows: the space to feel, think and sit with the unanswered. What happens when a woman shelters a wounded stranger? When a cow delivers a stillborn calf, driving its owner towards an outlawed ritual? And what, pray tell, does one do when a stranger arrives claiming to be God?

Cinema, at its most interesting, is an exercise in asking questions nobody has the good sense to leave alone. And independent cinema, bless its gloriously unmarketable heart, has never been particularly interested in easy answers.

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From October 29 to November 1, the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) returns at the Tibetan Children’s Village in upper Dharamsala. On the marquee: Gurvinder Singh’s ‘Rehmat’ (four Ajeet Cour stories, one indomitable Naseeruddin Shah — what’s not to love?), Oscar-nominated Shaunak Sen’s ‘Termite’, Oliver Laxe’s ‘Sirat’, and Sara Dosa’s ‘Time and Water’, among a slew of others from across the world.

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For first-time attendee Arsh Jain, whose debut ‘Ustaad Bantoo’ arrives after the International Film Festival Rotterdam, the journey began at a Dehradun wedding. A bandwala in colonial-red uniform, playing Bollywood tunes despite training in Hindustani classical music, struck him as a “cultural cocktail”. Summoned out of a personal corporate burnout, Jain shot the film at real weddings with West Delhi’s Kirti Band, making actors perform for guests even when the cameras stopped rolling.

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Jain, who has shown the film only to western audiences so far, calls DIFF “a ray of hope” for finding potential collaborators. That he may find audiences familiar to the world of the bandwala is also much of the appeal for him.

“There is some sort of elitism in art,” he opines. “The top 1 per cent, or people in the West, define what good art or bad art is.” Held in the Dhauladhars’ embrace, DIFF exists outside this measure.

Ankur Hooda, 25, brings to his favourite festival ‘The Calf Doll’, set in a smog-choked Faridabad village, where his grandparents play themselves in a story about a retired professor turning to an outlawed ritual after his cow delivers a stillborn calf.

Hooda calls the return a “full circle moment” — part of the film was birthed out of conversations shared at the 2023 edition; he found his partner and co-producer here.

“By scaling, the intimacy is lost,” he champions the Dharamsala setting elsewhere, insisting that “it is not an industry- industry space”.

And that unhurried intimacy is no accident. Founded by filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam in 2012, DIFF has grown from DVDs screened in makeshift settings to four venues, including inflatable mobile theatres. Its founders have resisted a commercial circus, declining competitive juries and VIP enclosures to protect its “independent spirit” and “egalitarian nature”, Tenzing says.

Former volunteers have gone on to make films and establish film clubs; this year’s Fireside Chats aim to demystify filmmaking’s mechanics.

Then there is the money. Keeping an independent festival afloat in the mountains for 15 years is, Sarin admits, “a constant and deeply stressful challenge”. Without continuous government subsidies or large commercial sponsors, DIFF relies on patrons, cultural bodies, partnerships, tickets and merchandise. But sponsors, she insists, have no say in film selection.

Together with director of programming Bina Paul, a National Award-winning editor, Sarin and Tenzing seem less bothered about red carpets than in fostering a space where celluloid can breathe.

And perhaps that is the whole point. In multiplexes, Sarin observes, audiences pass advertising displays, occupy assigned seats and sometimes leave before the credits roll. In Dharamsala, the Dhauladhars and the cedar remain part of the experience.

In a world that wants art packaged, consumed and promptly exited, DIFF’s quiet rebellion is to let a film linger. Strangers sit together, searching for words. When they finally leave, the cinema follows them down.