Pace of a changing city

Publisher, novelist, photographer Ananth Padmanabhan examines the relationship between the city of Calcutta and the everyday objects that shape its identity. Bringing together photographs made over several years, ‘No Refusal’ traces his personal connection with the city, which began three decades ago, offering a portrait of its streets, its evolving urban landscape and the familiar sights that have come to define its character.

Ananth’s relationship with Calcutta began in January 1998, when he arrived from Delhi aboard the Rajdhani Express and stepped out into the bustle of Howrah. An early encounter with the city sparked a fascination that would develop into a longstanding photographic pursuit. Over the years, his images have traced the city through different moments and contexts, capturing the interplay between development, decay and the rhythms of everyday life.

At the centre of this body of work, currently on view at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, is the Ambassador taxi, a recurring presence that became both a photographic subject and a personal muse. Its familiarity offered Ananth a sense of belonging, transforming an everyday urban encounter into a lasting connection with the city.

The title ‘No Refusal’ draws from a government directive intended to ensure that taxi drivers did not turn away passengers. Over time, the phrase acquired a distinct visual identity through its association with Calcutta’s iconic yellow taxis. The Ambassador, first manufactured in 1958 at a factory near Calcutta, was adopted as the city’s standard taxi. Originally painted black and yellow, these cars transitioned to their now recognisable all-yellow appearance in the mid-1990s, becoming an enduring feature of the city’s streetscape.

Advertisement

With the manufacturer ceasing production of the Ambassador in 2014, the familiar taxis have gradually become less visible across Calcutta. The rise of app-based transport has further challenged owner-drivers, while the remaining vehicles face an uncertain future. Ananth’s photographs document this transition, including images of a garage where the aging cars are taken to be scrapped. Through this body of work, the exhibition reflects on the impermanence of familiar urban landmarks and the ways in which seemingly ordinary objects become repositories of collective memory.

Having transported generations of families, children, mourners, revellers and visitors, the taxis occupy a distinctive place in Calcutta’s cultural imagination. In No Refusal, Ananth turns his lens towards this fading presence, preserving a fragment of the city’s lived experience through photography.

Advertisement

The exhibition ultimately considers how a city’s identity is shaped not only by its architecture and landmarks, but also by the everyday encounters and familiar sights that stay with its people long after they have begun to disappear.

Ananth is a bibliophile, novelist and photographer, who works in publishing. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer at HarperCollins.

On view till today.